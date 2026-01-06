The members of ZZ Top were offered an insane amount of money to shave their beards in the '80s and they turned it down.

Billy Gibbons was asked about the rumor during a recent episode of Jay Mohr's Mohr Stories podcast and the rocker confirmed that it's true. According to Gibbons, the band was offered $1 million per member to shave their beards on television by the mega razor brand Gillette.

"They deny it," Gibbons said. "It was a million dollars per man."

Upon receiving the offer, Gibbons called legendary rock publicist Bob Merlis.

"He said, 'The money's good, you might as well consider doing it but I'm not so sure any of you guys know what's under there'," the rocker recalled of what Merlis told them.

Thus, they turned the offer down and noticed that their fans were really happy about the decision.

Check out the full podcast episode below.

Why Did ZZ Top Grow Long Beards in the First Place?

Gibbons and the late Dusty Hill have been known for their super long beards since the early days of ZZ Top — but why?

"One word: lazy," Gibbons told journalist Dan Rather for The Big Interview.

"We started ZZ Top in 1969. We carried on nonstop until the bicentennial year of '76. And at that time, we were looking at an invitation to join the ranks of the Warner Bros. Group."

They eventually took a two-year break from touring and then regrouped, but Gibbons and Hill decided not to part ways with their facial hair.

"Dusty and I, what started out as a disguise, turned into a trademark," Gibbons explained.

Although Frank Beard has ironically sported a mostly clean-shaven face throughout the years, it's hard to imagine Gibbons and Hill without their trademark.

ZZ Top are hitting the road in 2026. To see when they'll be on tour, as well as which other bands are touring this year and where to get tickets, check out our 2026 guide below.