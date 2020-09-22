See 22 Rock + Metal Musicians With and Without Facial Hair

Facial hair comes in many different forms.

Mustaches, beards, chin strips, mutton chops, goatees — the list goes on. Everyone has their own preference for which style they want to sport, others don't want any at all. In fact, some people actually can't grow facial hair even if they want to, which is due to hormones and genetics.

Some rock and metal musicians have really thick and long beards, like ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons for example. But have you ever seen what he looked like before he started growing it long? When ZZ Top formed in 1969, the immense facial hair was not yet part of their image.

Zakk Wylde has had a thick beard for quite some time now, but when he first started playing with Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s, he was baby-faced. Marilyn Manson, on the other hand, is an artist who typically has a bare face, but every now and then has appeared with some scruff.

For the sake of comparing what 22 rock and metal musicians look like with and without facial hair, scroll through the collection of images below.