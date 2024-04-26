The Smashing Pumpkins have officially named Kiki Wong as their new touring guitarist following the departure of longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder in October.

Earlier this year, the Pumpkins put out an open call for guitarists to audition for the group, writing, "The application process is open to anyone who might be interested."

Well, they've made a decision, and shared the news in a post on social media.

"The news you have been waiting for has finally arrived! SP is excited to officially welcome highly-skilled veteran guitarist Kiki Wong," they wrote. "Kiki joins the band’s touring lineup of Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, along with mainstays Jack Bates and Katie Cole. Please join us in welcoming Kiki to the SP family."

Both frontman Billy Corgan and Wong provided additional statements, which were included in the post as well. Corgan thanked all of the musicians who auditioned for the role, and admitted that it was a tough decision.

"I was a fan of Kiki's before she submitted her name to be considered — and it's great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family," he elaborated.

Wong, on the other hand, wrote, "I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you're willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there."

See both statements in full below.

Schroeder Left the Band to 'Explore a Slightly Different Path'

When Schroeder announced his departure from the Smashing Pumpkins, he explained that it was because he wanted to "explore a slightly different path." He had joined the band in 2007 after Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin reunited to record Zeitgeist.

Kiki Wong's Career

According to Wong's website, she started playing piano at 6 years old, and got her first guitar when she as 13. After graduating college, she joined the band Nylon Pink, and later had the opportunity to play guitar for huge pop stars including Taylor Swift and Usher.

In addition to the Smashing Pumpkins, Wong currently plays guitar for the Los Angeles-based group Vigil of War.