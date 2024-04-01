The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new set of 2024 North American headlining tour dates that fall between their shows with Green Day.

The rockers previously booked a run of stadium shows with Green Day in celebration of their albums Dookie (1994) and American Idiot (2004). Green Day are set to play both albums in full, and the trek is set to kick off July 29 in Washington D.C.

However, The Smashing Pumpkins just added a whole set of dates without Green Day to their summer tour schedule, which will take place at arenas around the country. Their first solo date is set for July 31 in Ontario, Canada, and there are a total of 12 shows.

A handful of the shows will take place in cities where Green Day are scheduled to perform without The Smashing Pumpkins, including St. Louis and Kansas City. It's unclear why the bands are playing these locations on separate days instead of together.

The general sale for tickets begins this Friday, April 5 at 10AM local time.

See the solo dates below, check out the dates for their run with Green Day at this location and see the rest of their European show dates and festival performances on their website.

The Smashing Pumpkins 2024 North American Solo Tour Dates

July 31 – Muskoka, Ontario @ Kee to Bala

Aug. 3 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Festival

Aug. 4 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

Aug. 16 – Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair

Aug. 20 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

Aug. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept. 10 – Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

Sept. 21 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort

Sept. 24 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

Sept. 27 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau