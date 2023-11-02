Green Day Announce 2024 North American Stadium Tour With The Smashing Pumpkins + More
Just over a week after the announcement of their forthcoming album Saviors and the release of its first single, Green Day have unveiled the dates for their huge 2024 North American stadium tour with The Smashing Pumpkins and a few other acts.
The trek is set to kick off at the end of July in Washington D.C. and continue on through late September. The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas will join Green Day on the majority of the run, except for a few dates, where only the latter two will open the show. Green Day teased that these would be the groups joining them during a surprise show they played in late October.
During that performance, they also played a new song called "The American Dream Is Killing Me" for the first time, which they released a studio version of last week when they announced Saviors.
“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!” Green Day wrote in a statement for the tour.
Tickets for the general sale will be available on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10AM local time. Additionally, fans can sign up for the band's mailing list by Nov. 7 to get access to presale tickets.
See the dates below. Saviors arrives Jan. 19, and can be pre-ordered at this location.
Green Day 2024 North American Stadium Tour Dates
July 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Aug. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 3 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*
Aug. 5 – New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
Aug. 7 – Boston, Ma. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 10 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 15 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !
Aug. 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field
Aug. 20 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheatre !
Aug. 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio. – Great American Ballpark
Aug. 24 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field
Aug. 26 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion !
Aug. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
Aug. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Geodis Park
Sept. 1 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Sept. 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
Sept. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field
Sept. 10 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater !
Sept. 11 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field
Sept. 20 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
Sept. 23 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 25 – Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park
Sept. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
* Festival Date
! With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only
