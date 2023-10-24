Green Day on Tuesday (Oct. 24) announced their 14th album Saviors and shared from it the new song "The American Dream Is Killing Me," alongside a zombie-themed music video that features the members of Green Day performing as the mythological undead creatures.

The announcement follows Green Day's Oct. 19 live debut of the new song in Las Vegas during a surprise show, where they performed 1994's Dookie in full. Green Day recently announced a 2024 stadium tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

Below, read the song lyrics and watch the music video for "The American Dream Is Killing Me," and see the album artwork for Green Day's Saviors.

In a statement, Green Day said, "Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years."

Green Day (Photo by Emmie America)

The group continues, "It's raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record. Honesty and vulnerability. What is Saviors about, you ask? Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility,,.."

Green Day ask, "What would Andy Warhol do? What would John Waters do? What would Quentin Tarantino do? What would GREEN DAY do?"

Saviors comes out on Jan. 19, 2024.

Green Day, "The American Dream Is Killing Me" Lyrics

The American dream is killing me

The American dream is killing me

When it’s all double talk of conspiracy

The American dream is killing me Send out an SOS

It’s getting serious

Bulldoze your family home

Now it’s a condo We are not home

Are we not home

God damn I am so grateful

Forever faithful to The American dream is killing me

The American dream is killing me People on the street

Unemployed and obsolete

Did you ever learn to read the ransom note Don’t want no huddled masses

TikTok and taxes

Under the overpass

Sleeping in broken glass We are not well

Are we not well

Cracked up into the wild

We’re pedophiles for The American dream is killing me

The American dream is killing me

When it’s all double talk of insanity

The American dream is killing me From sea to shining sea

Whitewashed upon the beach

My country under siege

On private property We are not home

Are we not home

Kiss me I’m dead inside

Who needs suicide When the American dream is killing me

The American dream is killing me

When it’s all double talk of insanity

The American dream is killing me

Green Day, "The American Dream Is Killing Me" (Music Video)

Green Day, Saviors Album Art

Green Day 'Saviors' album art Warner Records