Which is the better album turning 30 in 2024 - Green Day's Dookie or Live's Throwing Copper? That's this week's Chuck's Fight Club battle for the Loudwire Nights radio show.

The year 1994 was a big time for rock music, with a wide array of albums vying for the music spotlight. In 1994, it didn't get much bigger than Green Day's major label debut, Dookie or Live's smash success with Throwing Copper. Both albums dominated alt-rock radio's airwaves well into the following year.

Green Day introduced themselves to a larger audience, burning up the airwaves with "Longview," "Basket Case," "Welcome to Paradise," "When I Come Around" and "She," while Live also yielded five big songs in "Selling the Drama," "I Alone," "Lightning Crashes," "All Over You" and "White, Discussion."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstong will break it down for you all week long, starting with the introduction of the battle on Monday's edition of Loudwire Nights at 8PM. Chuck will make the case for Live during Tuesday's Loudwire Nights at 8PM, while diving into Green Day's Dookie on Wednesday's Loudwire Nights at 8PM. You can vote all week, with the winner being revealed during Friday's Loudwire Nights show at 8PM. Which of these albums was the true knockout? You tell us.

