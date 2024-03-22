25 New Rock + Metal Tours + Five Festivals Announced This Past Week (March 15-21, 2024)

We've got 25 new rock and metal tours and an additional five big festival announcements this week.

With the weather starting to get nicer, the touring season is ramping up and there were several major tours announced this past week. Hatebreed and High on Fire will keep metalheads rocking, while A Day to Remember and The Used promise plenty of energy when they hit the concert stage. Plus, you've got rock vets Godsmack announcing more shows and Stone Temple Pilots and Live are teaming up for a run.

It was also a big week on the festival front with the Lollapalooza festival reveal. Meanwhile, Quebec's Festival d'ete Quebec and Milwaukee's Summerfest finalized their plans for 2024 as well.

What's got your attention? Which concerts and festivals will you be seeing? See what was just announced this past week below.

A Day to Remember

Dates: May 11 - July 28
Support Acts: The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, Militarie Gun, Pain of Truth, Scowl
Ticketing Info

Advent Horizon

Dates: April 19 - May 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Brat

Dates: March 23 - May 21
Support Acts: Bonginator, D.I.
Ticketing Info

Roger Daltrey

Dates: June 12 - 29
Support Acts: KT Tunstall, Dan Bern
Ticketing Info

The Dead Daisies

Dates: June 6 - 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Dixie Dregs

Dates: April 18 - 27
Support Acts: Steve Morse Band
Ticketing Info

Dripping Decay

Dates: April 18 - 25
Support Acts: Cartilage
Ticketing Info

Gaslight Anthem

Dates: July 26 - Sept. 1
Support Acts: Joyce Manor, Pinkshift, The Dirty Nil
Ticketing Info

Godsmack

Dates: July 19 - 26
Support Acts: Nothing More, Flat Back
Ticketing Info

Hatebreed

Dates: Sept. 26 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Carcass, Harm's Way, Cyrpta
Ticketing Info

(Hed) P.E.

Dates: April 20 - May 22
Support Acts: Dropout Kings, Stitched Up Heart
Ticketing Info

He Is Legend

Dates: May 3 - June 8
Support Acts: Codeseven, Johnny Booth, The Seafloor Cinema
Ticketing Info

High on Fire

Dates: May 4 - 18
Support Acts: Zeta, High Command
Ticketing Info

Jeff Lynne's ELO

Dates: Aug. 24 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Kansas

Dates: Sept. 24 - Dec. 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Messer

Dates: April 19 - May 4
Support Acts: Keith Wallen, Through Fire
Ticketing Info

Northlane

Dates: June 21 - Aug. 27
Support Acts: Invent Animate, Thornhill and Windwaker
Ticketing Info

Pallbearer

Dates: June 6 - Aug. 3
Support Acts: RWAKE, The Keening, REZN, Inter Arma
Ticketing Info

Pentagram

Dates: April 24 - 26
Support Acts: Relentless Spirit, All Hell, Rip Van Ripper
Ticketing Info

The Pineapple Thief

Dates: Nov. 14 - Dec. 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Pulp

Dates: Sept. 8 - 19
Support Acts: Escapism
Ticketing Info

Simon Says

Dates: March 22 - Aug. 10
Support Acts: Oceans on Other Planets
Ticketing Info

Stone Temple Pilots / Live

Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 15
Support Acts: Our Lady Peace, Soul Asylum
Ticketing Info

The Used

Dates: June 20 - July 13
Support Acts: Story of the Year, Amira Elfeky
Ticketing Info

Vicious Rumors

Dates: March 22 - May 4
Support Acts: Raven
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* Blink-182 and The Killers are among the headliners, with Deftones, In This Moment and more set to play Lollapalooza this summer. Returning to Chicago's Grant Park, the annual festival event is set for the weekend of Aug. 1-4.
Ticketing Info

* Milwaukee's Summerfest has filled out its 2024 lineup, with some of the top acts set to play this year including Motley Crue, Seether, Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Taking Back Sunday, Gin Blossoms, Better Than Ezra, REO Speedwagon, Sleater-Kinney, Boys Like Girls, Metric, The Afghan Whigs, The Church, Hawthorne Heights, Anberlin, the Dandy Warhols, Tracy Bonham, Cold War Kids, Sleeping With Sirens, The Wallflowers, Extreme, Set It Off, Living Colour, Cracker, Oxymorrons, Tim Montana and more. Summerfest takes place over three weekends (June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6).
Ticketing Info

* Nickelback, The Offspring and Motley Crue are among the top rockers set to perform at the Festival D'Ete Quebec this summer. Over 200 acts will take the stage in Quebec between July 4-14, with Rise Against, Killswitch Engage, Kansas, Post Malone and more set to play.
Ticketing Info

* Furnace Fest continues to fill up with bands. Set for Oct. 4-6 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama, the event now has August Burns Red, Coheed and Cambria and Underoath as headliners. Coalesce, Poison the Well, Trapped Under Ice, Better Lovers, The Devil Wears Prada, Haste the Day, He Is Legend, Saosin, Unearth and more.
Ticketing Info

* The lineup for NOFX's Punk in Drublic Brockton, Mass. festival has been revealed. NOFX will be joined by Circle Jerks, Dropkick Murphys, Bouncing Souls, Lagwagon, The Defiant, Flatliners, Sick of It All, Suicide Machines, Codefendants, Rebuilder, Teenage Bottlerocket, Catbite, Far From Finished and Colin From Arabia. The shows are set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1
Ticketing Info

