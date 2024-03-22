We've got 25 new rock and metal tours and an additional five big festival announcements this week.

With the weather starting to get nicer, the touring season is ramping up and there were several major tours announced this past week. Hatebreed and High on Fire will keep metalheads rocking, while A Day to Remember and The Used promise plenty of energy when they hit the concert stage. Plus, you've got rock vets Godsmack announcing more shows and Stone Temple Pilots and Live are teaming up for a run.

It was also a big week on the festival front with the Lollapalooza festival reveal. Meanwhile, Quebec's Festival d'ete Quebec and Milwaukee's Summerfest finalized their plans for 2024 as well.

What's got your attention? Which concerts and festivals will you be seeing? See what was just announced this past week below.

A Day to Remember

a day to remember press photo PHOTO CREDIT: JAMES HARTLEY loading...

Dates: May 11 - July 28

Support Acts: The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, Militarie Gun, Pain of Truth, Scowl

Ticketing Info

Advent Horizon

advent horizon press photo Royal Avenue Media loading...

Dates: April 19 - May 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Brat

brat press photo Photographer credit: Vanessa Valadez loading...

Dates: March 23 - May 21

Support Acts: Bonginator, D.I.

Ticketing Info

Roger Daltrey

The Who's Roger Daltrey Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Dates: June 12 - 29

Support Acts: KT Tunstall, Dan Bern

Ticketing Info

The Dead Daisies

the dead daisies press photo Chipster PR loading...

Dates: June 6 - 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Dixie Dregs

dixie dregs, steve mores, andy west Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

Dates: April 18 - 27

Support Acts: Steve Morse Band

Ticketing Info

Dripping Decay

dripping decay press photo Photo by Rhea DeCaro loading...

Dates: April 18 - 25

Support Acts: Cartilage

Ticketing Info

Gaslight Anthem

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images Neilson Barnard, Getty Images loading...

Dates: July 26 - Sept. 1

Support Acts: Joyce Manor, Pinkshift, The Dirty Nil

Ticketing Info

Godsmack

godsmack, songs most played live Chris Bradshaw loading...

Dates: July 19 - 26

Support Acts: Nothing More, Flat Back

Ticketing Info

Hatebreed

hatebreed press photo PHOTO: Danielle Dombrowski loading...

Dates: Sept. 26 - Oct. 27

Support Acts: Carcass, Harm's Way, Cyrpta

Ticketing Info

(Hed) P.E.

(hed) p.e. press photo Kerosene Media loading...

Dates: April 20 - May 22

Support Acts: Dropout Kings, Stitched Up Heart

Ticketing Info

He Is Legend

he is legend, schuylar croom, white bat YouTube: HeIsLegendVEVO loading...

Dates: May 3 - June 8

Support Acts: Codeseven, Johnny Booth, The Seafloor Cinema

Ticketing Info

High on Fire

high on fire press photo credit: James Rexroad loading...

Dates: May 4 - 18

Support Acts: Zeta, High Command

Ticketing Info

Jeff Lynne's ELO

jeff lynne's elo press photo Carsten Windhorst loading...

Dates: Aug. 24 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Kansas

Kansasband.com / Emily Butler Photography Kansasband.com / Emily Butler Photography loading...

Dates: Sept. 24 - Dec. 11

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Messer

messer press photo O'Donnell Media Group loading...

Dates: April 19 - May 4

Support Acts: Keith Wallen, Through Fire

Ticketing Info

Northlane

northlane press photo Atom Splitter PR loading...

Dates: June 21 - Aug. 27

Support Acts: Invent Animate, Thornhill and Windwaker

Ticketing Info

Pallbearer

pallbearer 2024 press photo Photo credit: Dan Almasy loading...

Dates: June 6 - Aug. 3

Support Acts: RWAKE, The Keening, REZN, Inter Arma

Ticketing Info

Pentagram

pentagram press photo Suspiria PR loading...

Dates: April 24 - 26

Support Acts: Relentless Spirit, All Hell, Rip Van Ripper

Ticketing Info

The Pineapple Thief

the pineapple thief press photo Photo by Tina Korhonen loading...

Dates: Nov. 14 - Dec. 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Pulp

pulp, jarvis cocker at 2012 coachella Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Dates: Sept. 8 - 19

Support Acts: Escapism

Ticketing Info

Simon Says

simon says O'Donnell Media Group loading...

Dates: March 22 - Aug. 10

Support Acts: Oceans on Other Planets

Ticketing Info

Stone Temple Pilots / Live

Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo, Live's Ed Kowalczyk both onstage Alex Kluft Photography / Terry Wyatt, Stringer/Getty Images loading...

Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 15

Support Acts: Our Lady Peace, Soul Asylum

Ticketing Info

The Used

the used press photo Photo Credit: Anthony Tran loading...

Dates: June 20 - July 13

Support Acts: Story of the Year, Amira Elfeky

Ticketing Info

Vicious Rumors

vicious rumors Takumi Nakajima loading...

Dates: March 22 - May 4

Support Acts: Raven

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images loading...

* Blink-182 and The Killers are among the headliners, with Deftones, In This Moment and more set to play Lollapalooza this summer. Returning to Chicago's Grant Park, the annual festival event is set for the weekend of Aug. 1-4.

Ticketing Info

* Milwaukee's Summerfest has filled out its 2024 lineup, with some of the top acts set to play this year including Motley Crue, Seether, Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Taking Back Sunday, Gin Blossoms, Better Than Ezra, REO Speedwagon, Sleater-Kinney, Boys Like Girls, Metric, The Afghan Whigs, The Church, Hawthorne Heights, Anberlin, the Dandy Warhols, Tracy Bonham, Cold War Kids, Sleeping With Sirens, The Wallflowers, Extreme, Set It Off, Living Colour, Cracker, Oxymorrons, Tim Montana and more. Summerfest takes place over three weekends (June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6).

Ticketing Info

* Nickelback, The Offspring and Motley Crue are among the top rockers set to perform at the Festival D'Ete Quebec this summer. Over 200 acts will take the stage in Quebec between July 4-14, with Rise Against, Killswitch Engage, Kansas, Post Malone and more set to play.

Ticketing Info

* Furnace Fest continues to fill up with bands. Set for Oct. 4-6 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama, the event now has August Burns Red, Coheed and Cambria and Underoath as headliners. Coalesce, Poison the Well, Trapped Under Ice, Better Lovers, The Devil Wears Prada, Haste the Day, He Is Legend, Saosin, Unearth and more.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup for NOFX's Punk in Drublic Brockton, Mass. festival has been revealed. NOFX will be joined by Circle Jerks, Dropkick Murphys, Bouncing Souls, Lagwagon, The Defiant, Flatliners, Sick of It All, Suicide Machines, Codefendants, Rebuilder, Teenage Bottlerocket, Catbite, Far From Finished and Colin From Arabia. The shows are set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Ticketing Info