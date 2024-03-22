25 New Rock + Metal Tours + Five Festivals Announced This Past Week (March 15-21, 2024)
We've got 25 new rock and metal tours and an additional five big festival announcements this week.
With the weather starting to get nicer, the touring season is ramping up and there were several major tours announced this past week. Hatebreed and High on Fire will keep metalheads rocking, while A Day to Remember and The Used promise plenty of energy when they hit the concert stage. Plus, you've got rock vets Godsmack announcing more shows and Stone Temple Pilots and Live are teaming up for a run.
It was also a big week on the festival front with the Lollapalooza festival reveal. Meanwhile, Quebec's Festival d'ete Quebec and Milwaukee's Summerfest finalized their plans for 2024 as well.
What's got your attention? Which concerts and festivals will you be seeing? See what was just announced this past week below.
A Day to Remember
Dates: May 11 - July 28
Support Acts: The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, Militarie Gun, Pain of Truth, Scowl
Advent Horizon
Dates: April 19 - May 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Brat
Dates: March 23 - May 21
Support Acts: Bonginator, D.I.
Roger Daltrey
Dates: June 12 - 29
Support Acts: KT Tunstall, Dan Bern
The Dead Daisies
Dates: June 6 - 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Dixie Dregs
Dates: April 18 - 27
Support Acts: Steve Morse Band
Dripping Decay
Dates: April 18 - 25
Support Acts: Cartilage
Gaslight Anthem
Dates: July 26 - Sept. 1
Support Acts: Joyce Manor, Pinkshift, The Dirty Nil
Godsmack
Dates: July 19 - 26
Support Acts: Nothing More, Flat Back
Hatebreed
Dates: Sept. 26 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Carcass, Harm's Way, Cyrpta
(Hed) P.E.
Dates: April 20 - May 22
Support Acts: Dropout Kings, Stitched Up Heart
He Is Legend
Dates: May 3 - June 8
Support Acts: Codeseven, Johnny Booth, The Seafloor Cinema
High on Fire
Dates: May 4 - 18
Support Acts: Zeta, High Command
Jeff Lynne's ELO
Dates: Aug. 24 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Kansas
Dates: Sept. 24 - Dec. 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Messer
Dates: April 19 - May 4
Support Acts: Keith Wallen, Through Fire
Northlane
Dates: June 21 - Aug. 27
Support Acts: Invent Animate, Thornhill and Windwaker
Pallbearer
Dates: June 6 - Aug. 3
Support Acts: RWAKE, The Keening, REZN, Inter Arma
Pentagram
Dates: April 24 - 26
Support Acts: Relentless Spirit, All Hell, Rip Van Ripper
The Pineapple Thief
Dates: Nov. 14 - Dec. 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Pulp
Dates: Sept. 8 - 19
Support Acts: Escapism
Simon Says
Dates: March 22 - Aug. 10
Support Acts: Oceans on Other Planets
Stone Temple Pilots / Live
Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 15
Support Acts: Our Lady Peace, Soul Asylum
The Used
Dates: June 20 - July 13
Support Acts: Story of the Year, Amira Elfeky
Vicious Rumors
Dates: March 22 - May 4
Support Acts: Raven
Also of Note:
* Blink-182 and The Killers are among the headliners, with Deftones, In This Moment and more set to play Lollapalooza this summer. Returning to Chicago's Grant Park, the annual festival event is set for the weekend of Aug. 1-4.
* Milwaukee's Summerfest has filled out its 2024 lineup, with some of the top acts set to play this year including Motley Crue, Seether, Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Taking Back Sunday, Gin Blossoms, Better Than Ezra, REO Speedwagon, Sleater-Kinney, Boys Like Girls, Metric, The Afghan Whigs, The Church, Hawthorne Heights, Anberlin, the Dandy Warhols, Tracy Bonham, Cold War Kids, Sleeping With Sirens, The Wallflowers, Extreme, Set It Off, Living Colour, Cracker, Oxymorrons, Tim Montana and more. Summerfest takes place over three weekends (June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6).
* Nickelback, The Offspring and Motley Crue are among the top rockers set to perform at the Festival D'Ete Quebec this summer. Over 200 acts will take the stage in Quebec between July 4-14, with Rise Against, Killswitch Engage, Kansas, Post Malone and more set to play.
* Furnace Fest continues to fill up with bands. Set for Oct. 4-6 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama, the event now has August Burns Red, Coheed and Cambria and Underoath as headliners. Coalesce, Poison the Well, Trapped Under Ice, Better Lovers, The Devil Wears Prada, Haste the Day, He Is Legend, Saosin, Unearth and more.
* The lineup for NOFX's Punk in Drublic Brockton, Mass. festival has been revealed. NOFX will be joined by Circle Jerks, Dropkick Murphys, Bouncing Souls, Lagwagon, The Defiant, Flatliners, Sick of It All, Suicide Machines, Codefendants, Rebuilder, Teenage Bottlerocket, Catbite, Far From Finished and Colin From Arabia. The shows are set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1
