When Godsmack announced the release of Lighting Up the Sky, they were very open that this would be their final studio album.

They were also clear that they were nowhere near calling it quits, but rather, wanted to honor the body of work they had created over the last nearly 30 years.

But when Sully Erna was hanging on Loudwire Nights Tuesday night (Feb. 13), he admitted he's not comfortable saying matter-of-factly that Lighting Up the Sky is truly the last-ever studio album Godsmack will create.

"You can never say never," Erna told host Chuck Armstrong.

"We don't know what the future holds. We just feel like right now, it feels right to kind of honor the catalog and go out and play the live shows because — and I say this egoless — when you find yourself at a point in your career where we now have 27 Top 10 singles, we have 13 No. 1 songs...it's like, at what point do you honor the music and start thinking of the fans?"

Erna said he's ready to give the fans what they want and as far as he's concerned, that means playing those greatest hits for them in explosive, unforgettable live settings.

But even as he leaned into that, he came back around to the idea of "never say never."

"In the future, will we ever write another song? It could happen. Will I ever do a collaboration? Of course, it could happen."

Why Sully Erna Lives With No Regrets

Much of the conversation between Erna and Chuck also centered around the new documentary, I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story.

The doc is a powerful look into the formative years of Erna's life as he grew up in one of the most violent cities in the country, Lawrence, Mass., and it also captures the early days of Godsmack.

"I like to think of it really as a human interest story," Erna said. "I think maybe if people don't even know the band or the music, that's irrelevant. This is a different kind of story."

One thing that seemed clear to Chuck after watching the film was Erna tended to live his life with no regrets — even though he's experienced deep heartache, loss and suffering.

"I'm certainly lucky I'm not dead or in jail because life was taking me down that path for a long time," he admitted. "But I have no regrets because it really made me who I am today."

Erna said he knows there were plenty of things in his life that he could have done differently, but he is grateful for being on the other side and growing into the man he is today.

READ MORE: Rob Halford Says Power Trip Festival Is 'Already Legendary'

"I just try to be a better and better person every day because I understand what the other side is," Erna explained.

"I know where that goes. I know how that movie ends and it's never good. Drugs, violence, gangs, racism, all that stuff. Being a bad person, it's just a matter of time before that catches up with you. Being a good person, you know, maybe you can create a legacy."

What Else Did Godsmack's Sully Erna Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What he's thinking about ahead of performing "Truth" live on the upcoming Vibez tour: "I'm just hoping I get through it...sometimes I listen to it and I even get choked up."

Why he's always strived to be transparent and honest in his lyrics: "When you grow, part of that growth is to accept humbling yourself and being vulnerable."

Why Godsmack is in a healthy place as a band: "Everybody gets along great, we're well past those years where people are not getting along."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Sully Erna joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Feb. 13; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. Stream Lighting Up the Sky here and check out Godsmack's tour plans for 2024.

25 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2023 A chronological look at the very best albums in heavy music to come out in 2023. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff