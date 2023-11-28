Godsmack Announce ‘Vibez’ Acoustic + Electric 2024 Tour Dates

What's your vibe? Whatever it may be, Godsmack have you covered in 2024! The band just announced their 2024 tour plans, which includes a run dubbed the "Vibez" tour which will deliver a set of intimate performances featuring both acoustic and electric performances.

In addition to varying up their sets, the shows promise a more loose feel with the band sharing untold stories from throughout their career during the upcoming performances.

The group just announced the first two North American tour legs of the "Vibez" run, kicking off Feb. 15 in Tulsa, Okla., with dates scheduled through March 16 in Miami Beach, Fla. The second leg runs from April 6 in Scottsdale, Ariz. through May 5 in Oxon Hills, Md. You can see all the tour stops, dates, cities and venues listed at the bottom of this post.

Godsmack are continuing their touring in support of Lighting Up the Sky, an album released earlier this year that the band has been saying is their last original album as they intend to transition to more of a legacy act supporting their catalog in the future.

Bastian Da Cruz will provide support throughout the run. Ticketing will start with an artist pre-sale (password: VIBEZ) beginning tomorrow (Nov. 29) at 10AM local time, with additional pre-sales running through the week before the public on-sale this Friday (Dec. 1) at 10AM local time. Be sure to visit the band's website for additional ticketing info.

Godsmack / Bastian Da Cruz 2024 Tour Dates

Feb. 15 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Casino and Hotel

Feb. 17 - Shawnee, Okla. @ Grand Casino Hotel & Resort

Feb. 18 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World

Feb. 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

Feb. 22 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live / Moody Theater

Feb. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

Feb. 24 - Lake Charles, La. @ L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

Feb. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 29 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 1 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

March 2 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace

March 5 - Charleston, W.V. @ Municipal Auditorium

March 6 - Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater

March 8 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

March 9 - Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Concert Hall

March 10 - Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

March 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

March 15 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Duke Energy Center

March 16 - Miami Beach, Fla. @ The Fillmore

April 6 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ AZ Bike Week*

April 9 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort Southern California

April 10 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

April 12 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

April 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan

April 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

April 17 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

April 19 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

April 20 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino

April 22 - Madison, Wis. @ Orpheum Theatre

April 25 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort

April 26 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

April 27 - Mount Pleasant Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

April 30 - Erie, Pa. @ Warner Theatre

May 1 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre

May 3 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall

May 4 - Newark, N.J. @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

May 5 - Oxon Hills, Md. @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

* Solo Full Electric Show

