Godsmack Announce ‘Vibez’ Acoustic + Electric 2024 Tour Dates
What's your vibe? Whatever it may be, Godsmack have you covered in 2024! The band just announced their 2024 tour plans, which includes a run dubbed the "Vibez" tour which will deliver a set of intimate performances featuring both acoustic and electric performances.
In addition to varying up their sets, the shows promise a more loose feel with the band sharing untold stories from throughout their career during the upcoming performances.
The group just announced the first two North American tour legs of the "Vibez" run, kicking off Feb. 15 in Tulsa, Okla., with dates scheduled through March 16 in Miami Beach, Fla. The second leg runs from April 6 in Scottsdale, Ariz. through May 5 in Oxon Hills, Md. You can see all the tour stops, dates, cities and venues listed at the bottom of this post.
Godsmack are continuing their touring in support of Lighting Up the Sky, an album released earlier this year that the band has been saying is their last original album as they intend to transition to more of a legacy act supporting their catalog in the future.
READ MORE: Godsmack's Sully Erna - My Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Bastian Da Cruz will provide support throughout the run. Ticketing will start with an artist pre-sale (password: VIBEZ) beginning tomorrow (Nov. 29) at 10AM local time, with additional pre-sales running through the week before the public on-sale this Friday (Dec. 1) at 10AM local time. Be sure to visit the band's website for additional ticketing info.
Godsmack / Bastian Da Cruz 2024 Tour Dates
Feb. 15 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Casino and Hotel
Feb. 17 - Shawnee, Okla. @ Grand Casino Hotel & Resort
Feb. 18 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World
Feb. 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
Feb. 22 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live / Moody Theater
Feb. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
Feb. 24 - Lake Charles, La. @ L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles
Feb. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 29 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 1 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre
March 2 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace
March 5 - Charleston, W.V. @ Municipal Auditorium
March 6 - Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater
March 8 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
March 9 - Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Concert Hall
March 10 - Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium
March 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
March 15 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Duke Energy Center
March 16 - Miami Beach, Fla. @ The Fillmore
April 6 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ AZ Bike Week*
April 9 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort Southern California
April 10 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
April 12 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
April 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan
April 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
April 17 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
April 19 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
April 20 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino
April 22 - Madison, Wis. @ Orpheum Theatre
April 25 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort
April 26 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
April 27 - Mount Pleasant Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
April 30 - Erie, Pa. @ Warner Theatre
May 1 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre
May 3 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall
May 4 - Newark, N.J. @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
May 5 - Oxon Hills, Md. @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
* Solo Full Electric Show
2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita