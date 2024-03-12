Godsmack’s Shannon Larkin’s Favorite Album Comes From 2016

Godsmack's Shannon Larkin has taken part in AXS' ongoing Stranded series, picking five albums to take with him if he were stranded, and surprisingly his favorite album comes from 2016.

With the abundance of music history, it might surprise you to find the drummer going with something still relatively new, but make no mistake, the album he chose is from an artist who is definitely a classic - the late, great David Bowie.

Larkin states, "My probably favorite record of all-time is David Bowie's Blackstar."

Why Shannon Larkin Chose David Bowie's Blackstar as His Favorite

After a legendary career, David Bowie recorded a final album in secret, releasing the record two days before his passing in January 2016. The album itself has lyrics seemingly reflecting Bowie's own coming to terms with his mortality.

Larkin says of the album, "That is a journey. Just the [title] song alone would probably get me through the day on repeat, but then every song on that record ends up being an emotional rollercoaster."

The drummer adds, "The production and just every arrangement, everything about that record makes my soul smile. So that would be my No. 1 record stranded on Mars alone."

And, given that it's the "Starman" himself that tops his list, it's probably fitting that Larkin approached the list as being stranded on Mars as opposed to being stranded on a deserted island, as many past participants in the series have done.

David Bowie, "Blackstar"

What Else Did Shannon Larkin Choose?

The remainder of the five albums that Shannon Larkin chose if he were stranded on Mars seem to accentuate having a full listening experience. There is a Beatles record in Shannon's collection, with the drummer noting of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band that "as a whole, it would satisfy all my musical needs."

He's also added the Reservoir Dogs soundtrack to keep him from getting bored, thanks to its mix of music and film interplay. Then he rounded out his selections with the journey taken on Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and the Ramones' hits collection, Ramones Mania. Dig into the reasoning behind his selections below.

Godsmack's Shannon Larkin on AXS's Stranded