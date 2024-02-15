Record Store Day 2024 will arrive in just over two months, and there are dozens of new rock releases to look forward to.

This year's event falls on April 20, but fans can get a jump start on their shopping plans now that the titles have been announced.

The Rolling Stones will release Live at Racket, NYC, featuring songs from the recently released Hackney Diamonds that the band played at a launch event in October 2023. The estate of David Bowie will put forth Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came To Earth), a collection that includes all the songs from The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, but in a different running order and with four extra songs that did not make the final cut.

Talking Heads will release Live at WCOZ 77, a 1977 performance that has thus far been unreleased. There will also be releases from three solo Beatles catalogs: George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon.

Other artists with exclusive RSD releases on the way include the Black Crowes, the Doors, the Cure, Fleetwood Mac, Parliament and many more.

A complete list of upcoming releases can be found on the Record Store Day website.

You'll also be able to locate a list of participating record stores across the country.