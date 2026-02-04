The Big List of 2026 Record Store Day Releases for Rock + Metal Fans

What exactly will be available for rock and metal fans when Record Store Day rolls around on April 18 this year? Luckily we've narrowed down the long list for you (although it's still pretty long) showcasing the rock and metal offerings you can possibly pick up at your local record store.

What Is Record Store Day?

Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1400 independently-owned record stores in the US and thousands of similar stores internationally.

The first record store day took place in 2008 and it has become an annual tradition in which music fans are enticed to visit their local record stores with special offerings from some of the biggest bands in all of music. The promotion has even expanded since its start to include special Black Friday offerings as well.

To see which stores are participating in Record Store Day for 2026 and to check out all of the offerings for the spring Record Store Day promotion, be sure to visit the Record Store Day site.

What Rock + Metal Releases Are Coming for Record Store Day 2026?

To help you find what you're looking for, we've broken down the rock and metal releases alphabetically by artist. Have a look below and see if you find something you like.

A-D

Bryan Adams, Tough Town LP

Against Me!, New Wave B-Side 12" Vinyl EP

Alcatrazz, No Parole From Rock 'n' Roll CD

All Time Low, TBD Title 7"

Babymetal, Live at the O2 Arena - Highlights 12" EP

Bad Brains, Live LP

Black Sabbath Featuring Tony Iommi, Seventh Star LP

Blur, Live at the Budokan 2XLP

David Bowie, Hallo Spaceboy LP

David Bowie, Excerpts From the Outside LP

Bring Me the Horizon, Lo-files 2XLP

Jeff Buckley, Live A L'Olympia 2XLP and CD

Camper Van Beethoven, Tusk 2XLP

Captain Beefheart & the Magic Band, Lick My Decals Off, Baby [Deluxe Edition] 2XLP

The Cars, Heartbeat City Live 2XLP

The Chameleons, Cassette Box Cassette

Collective Soul, Touch and Go LP

Alice Cooper, The Revenge of Alice Cooper - Limited Edition Picture Disc 2XLP

Stewart Copeland, The Rhythmatist LP

Cream, Wheels of Fire: Live at the Fillmore Auditorium & Winterland Ballroom 3XLP

The Cult, Weapon of Choice LP

The Cult, Greatest Hits 2XLP

The Cure, Acoustic Hits 2XLP

Dada, El Subliminoso 2XLP

The Darkness, One Way Ticket to Birmingham Live at the NEC 2XLP

The Db's, Cycles Per Second U.S. Tour 2024 LP

Deafheaven, KEXP Sessions 12" Single

Def Leppard, Slang 2XLP

Dinosaur Jr., Live in Hollywood 1991 - The Green Mind Tour LP

Dog's Eye View, Happy Nowhere (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) 2XLP

The Doors, Strange Days 1967: A Work In Progress, Part 2 LP

doPE, No Country for Old Men LP

The Dream Syndicate, Sketches for Medicine Show LP

The Dropkick Murphys / The Outlets, Knock Me Down 7"

E-H

Electronic, 1996 Remixes 1999 12" EP

Fall Out Boy, So Much for (2our) Dust: Live at Madison Square Garden 3XLP

Fear Factory, Digimortal (Remastered/Expanded 25th Anniversary) 2XLP

For Squirrels, Baypath Road LP

Foreigner, 4 Live Tour 1981-82 2XLP

John Frusciante, To Only Record Water for Ten Days 2XLP

Peter Gabriel, Sledgehammer 12" Single

Jerry Garcia, Reflections 50th Anniversary 3XLP

The Gits, Etcetera LP

Goblin, The Singles Collection 1975-1979 LP

Grateful Dead, Boston Music Hall Boston MA 6/11/76 5XLP

Grateful Dead, On a Back Porch Vol. 3 LP

Violet Grohl, What's Heaven Without You / Swallowtail 7"

Haim, Relationships 12" EP

John Wesley Harding, Here Comes the Groom (Deluxe) 2XLP

George Harrison, Dark Horse Zoetrope LP

George Harrison, Extra Texture Zoetrope LP

I-L

Ian Dury & the Blockheads, Live in London 1980 2XLP

The Jayhawks, 2 Meter Sessions LP

The Jesus and Mary Chain, Some Candy Talking 12" EP

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Live at the Ritz NYC 1981 LP

Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros, Global a Go-Go 2XLP

Elton John, Positive Presents: Elton John - The Remixes LP

Jack Johnson, Hold On to the Light 7"

Judas Priest, Live in Los Angeles '90 LP

Tommy Keene, Songs From the Film - The 1984 Reflection Sessions LP

King Crimson, Live - Penn State University 29 June 1974 2XLP

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Big Fish Wasp

KISS, A Special KISS Tour Album 12" EP

Bruce Kulick, Transformer CD/LP

Mark Lanegan, Bubblegum 2XLP

Lemonheads, Creator LP

John Lennon, Love Meditation Mixes 3XLP

Little Feat, Little Feat (Deluxe Edition) 2XLP

London Suede, Coming Up at the BBC LP

Look Outside Your Window, Look Outside Your Window

Lunachicks, We Can Be Worster LP

M-P

Matchbook Romance, Visions 7" Vinyl

Mayday Parade, Tales Told by Dead Friends 10" EP

Megadeth, Hidden Treasures LP

Meshuggah, Destroy Erase Improve: Remastered Anniversary Edition 2XLP

Meshuggah, Catch ThirtyThree: Remastered Anniversary Edition 2XLP

Michael Schenker Group, Best of Live MSG - 1980-1984 LP

Misfits, Famous Monster LP

The Modern Lovers, The Modern Lovers LP / Picture Disc

The Mooney Suzuki, People Get Ready (25th Anniversary) 2XLP

Motley Crue, Live Wire EP (45th Anniversary) 12" EP

Motorhead, On Parole Steven Wilson Remix LP

Motorhead, The Lost Tapes, Vol. 7 (Lemmy's 50th Birthday, Live in West Hollywood 1995) 2XLP

Bob Mould, Body of Song (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition) 2XLP

The Muffs, Live at Fort Apache LP

Muse, Muscle Museum 12" EP

Muse, Muse 12" EP

Mutemath, Mutemath 2XLP

New York Dolls, One Day It Will Please Us to Remember Even This 2XLP

Ozzy Osbourne, Handmade by Robots

Paramore, All We Know Is Falling (Deluxe) 2XLP

Pavement, Perfect Sound Forever 10" EP

Pearl Jam, Pearl Jam React/Repsond Dark Matter Tour 7" + Book

Pepper, Give'n It LP

Mike Peters of The Alarm, Feel Free LP

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, July 16, 1978 Paradise Theatre, Boston, MA LP

Pink Floyd, Live From the Los Angeles Sports Arena April 26, 1975 2XCD and LP

Pixies, Live in Newport 2XLP

Robert Plant, Saving Grace: All That Glitters ... With Suzi Dian 12" EP

Porcupine Tree, We Lost the Skyline LP

The Power Station, Raw Power: Live at the Spectrum, Philadelphia 3XLP

Primal Scream, 1987 EPs LP

Puscifer, Normal Isn't (Live) 2XLP

Q-T



Ramones, Live in San Francisco 2XLP

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Live from Koln 1976 3XLP

The Rolling Stones, Big Hits (High Tide & Green Grass) Japanese Edition Vinyl Import

The Rolling Stones, RSD3 Mini-Turntable

The Rolling Stones, Get Off My Cloud 3"

The Rolling Stones, Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow 3"

The Rolling Stones, Heart of Stone 3"

The Rolling Stones, Honky Tonk Woman 3"

The Rolling Stones, Mother's Little Helper 3"

The Rolling Stones, Play With Fire 3"

Romeo Void, The Best of Romeo Void Live '81-'85 2XLP

Runts With Todd Rundgren, The Necessary Cosmic Frenzy LP

Adam Sandler, They're All Gonna Laugh at You LP

Sex Pistols, Jubilee (25th Anniversary Edition) LP

Sisters of Mercy, First and Last and Always (The Japanese Edition) LP

Skid Row, Live at the Moscow Music Peace Festival 12" Picture Disc

Sleep Token, Caramel 12"

Slint, Untitled (Albini Rough Mixes) 12"

Snarky Puppy, Live at the GroundUp Music Festival LP

Son Volt, Sound Signal Serenades LP

Sonic Youth, Diamond Seas 12"

Bruce Springsteen, Live From Asbury Park 2024 5XLP and 3XCD

Billy Squier, Tell The Truth (Deluxe) 2XLP

Squirrel Nut Zipper, Roasted Right: Expanded Edition 12"

Steely Dan, Alive in America 2XLP

Rod Stewart, Alternate Atlantic Crossing LP

Stone Temple Pilots, Live at Rolling Rock 2001 2XLP

The Stranglers, Rarities LP

Stray Cats, Rumble in Brixton (Live) 2XLP

Sugar, File Under Easy Listening - The Singles Collection 3X12"

The Sword, Four Songs, 12" EP

Talking Heads, The CBS/Columbia Demos 2XLP

Teenage Fanclub & Jed Fair, Words of Wisdom and Hope LP / 7"

Thin Lizzy, Live in Cleveland 1976 2XLP

Third Eye Blind, Rarities and First Drafts LP

T. Rex, Songs from Marc LP

U-Z

Ultravox, The Re-Mixes LP

Van Halen, Live in New Haven CT 1986 2XLP

Various Artists, You'll Never Eat Fast Food Again 2XLP

Various Artists, Just Tell Me You Love Me: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac 2XLP

Various Artists, Metal Machine Music Power to Consume Vol. 2 2XLP

Various Artists, Salad Days: Music From the Documentary Film LP

The Verlaines, Ready to Fly LP

Violent Femmes, The Blind Leading the Naked LP

Ween, Europe '90 3XLP

Weezer, 1192 LP

Scott Weiland, Live LP

Paul Weller, When Your Garden's Overgrown / Boy About Town (Weller at the BBC, Vol. 2) 7"

The Who, A Quick One 2XLP

Brian Wilson, On Tour LP

Brian Wilson, Imagination LP

Wire, Read & Burn 03 LP

Wolf Alice, Wolf Alice Spotify Live room 7"

XTC, Live Boots - Live at Emerald City 1981 2XLP

Yes, Tales From Topographic Tours 3XLP

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, The Live Album 2XLP

And those are just the rock and metal offerings. To see the full list of what Record Store Day has in store, be sure to visit their website.

