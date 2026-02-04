The Big List of 2026 Record Store Day Releases for Rock + Metal Fans
What exactly will be available for rock and metal fans when Record Store Day rolls around on April 18 this year? Luckily we've narrowed down the long list for you (although it's still pretty long) showcasing the rock and metal offerings you can possibly pick up at your local record store.
What Is Record Store Day?
Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1400 independently-owned record stores in the US and thousands of similar stores internationally.
The first record store day took place in 2008 and it has become an annual tradition in which music fans are enticed to visit their local record stores with special offerings from some of the biggest bands in all of music. The promotion has even expanded since its start to include special Black Friday offerings as well.
To see which stores are participating in Record Store Day for 2026 and to check out all of the offerings for the spring Record Store Day promotion, be sure to visit the Record Store Day site.
What Rock + Metal Releases Are Coming for Record Store Day 2026?
To help you find what you're looking for, we've broken down the rock and metal releases alphabetically by artist. Have a look below and see if you find something you like.
A-D
Bryan Adams, Tough Town LP
Against Me!, New Wave B-Side 12" Vinyl EP
Alcatrazz, No Parole From Rock 'n' Roll CD
All Time Low, TBD Title 7"
Babymetal, Live at the O2 Arena - Highlights 12" EP
Bad Brains, Live LP
Black Sabbath Featuring Tony Iommi, Seventh Star LP
Blur, Live at the Budokan 2XLP
David Bowie, Hallo Spaceboy LP
David Bowie, Excerpts From the Outside LP
Bring Me the Horizon, Lo-files 2XLP
Jeff Buckley, Live A L'Olympia 2XLP and CD
Camper Van Beethoven, Tusk 2XLP
Captain Beefheart & the Magic Band, Lick My Decals Off, Baby [Deluxe Edition] 2XLP
The Cars, Heartbeat City Live 2XLP
The Chameleons, Cassette Box Cassette
Collective Soul, Touch and Go LP
Alice Cooper, The Revenge of Alice Cooper - Limited Edition Picture Disc 2XLP
Stewart Copeland, The Rhythmatist LP
Cream, Wheels of Fire: Live at the Fillmore Auditorium & Winterland Ballroom 3XLP
The Cult, Weapon of Choice LP
The Cult, Greatest Hits 2XLP
The Cure, Acoustic Hits 2XLP
Dada, El Subliminoso 2XLP
The Darkness, One Way Ticket to Birmingham Live at the NEC 2XLP
The Db's, Cycles Per Second U.S. Tour 2024 LP
Deafheaven, KEXP Sessions 12" Single
Def Leppard, Slang 2XLP
Dinosaur Jr., Live in Hollywood 1991 - The Green Mind Tour LP
Dog's Eye View, Happy Nowhere (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) 2XLP
The Doors, Strange Days 1967: A Work In Progress, Part 2 LP
doPE, No Country for Old Men LP
The Dream Syndicate, Sketches for Medicine Show LP
The Dropkick Murphys / The Outlets, Knock Me Down 7"
E-H
Electronic, 1996 Remixes 1999 12" EP
Fall Out Boy, So Much for (2our) Dust: Live at Madison Square Garden 3XLP
Fear Factory, Digimortal (Remastered/Expanded 25th Anniversary) 2XLP
For Squirrels, Baypath Road LP
Foreigner, 4 Live Tour 1981-82 2XLP
John Frusciante, To Only Record Water for Ten Days 2XLP
Peter Gabriel, Sledgehammer 12" Single
Jerry Garcia, Reflections 50th Anniversary 3XLP
The Gits, Etcetera LP
Goblin, The Singles Collection 1975-1979 LP
Grateful Dead, Boston Music Hall Boston MA 6/11/76 5XLP
Grateful Dead, On a Back Porch Vol. 3 LP
Violet Grohl, What's Heaven Without You / Swallowtail 7"
Haim, Relationships 12" EP
John Wesley Harding, Here Comes the Groom (Deluxe) 2XLP
George Harrison, Dark Horse Zoetrope LP
George Harrison, Extra Texture Zoetrope LP
I-L
Ian Dury & the Blockheads, Live in London 1980 2XLP
The Jayhawks, 2 Meter Sessions LP
The Jesus and Mary Chain, Some Candy Talking 12" EP
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Live at the Ritz NYC 1981 LP
Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros, Global a Go-Go 2XLP
Elton John, Positive Presents: Elton John - The Remixes LP
Jack Johnson, Hold On to the Light 7"
Judas Priest, Live in Los Angeles '90 LP
Tommy Keene, Songs From the Film - The 1984 Reflection Sessions LP
King Crimson, Live - Penn State University 29 June 1974 2XLP
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Big Fish Wasp
KISS, A Special KISS Tour Album 12" EP
Bruce Kulick, Transformer CD/LP
Mark Lanegan, Bubblegum 2XLP
Lemonheads, Creator LP
John Lennon, Love Meditation Mixes 3XLP
Little Feat, Little Feat (Deluxe Edition) 2XLP
London Suede, Coming Up at the BBC LP
Look Outside Your Window, Look Outside Your Window
Lunachicks, We Can Be Worster LP
READ MORE: Slipknot Fans Can't Believe 'Look Outside Your Window' is Finally Being Released
M-P
Matchbook Romance, Visions 7" Vinyl
Mayday Parade, Tales Told by Dead Friends 10" EP
Megadeth, Hidden Treasures LP
Meshuggah, Destroy Erase Improve: Remastered Anniversary Edition 2XLP
Meshuggah, Catch ThirtyThree: Remastered Anniversary Edition 2XLP
Michael Schenker Group, Best of Live MSG - 1980-1984 LP
Misfits, Famous Monster LP
The Modern Lovers, The Modern Lovers LP / Picture Disc
The Mooney Suzuki, People Get Ready (25th Anniversary) 2XLP
Motley Crue, Live Wire EP (45th Anniversary) 12" EP
Motorhead, On Parole Steven Wilson Remix LP
Motorhead, The Lost Tapes, Vol. 7 (Lemmy's 50th Birthday, Live in West Hollywood 1995) 2XLP
Bob Mould, Body of Song (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition) 2XLP
The Muffs, Live at Fort Apache LP
Muse, Muscle Museum 12" EP
Muse, Muse 12" EP
Mutemath, Mutemath 2XLP
New York Dolls, One Day It Will Please Us to Remember Even This 2XLP
Ozzy Osbourne, Handmade by Robots
Paramore, All We Know Is Falling (Deluxe) 2XLP
Pavement, Perfect Sound Forever 10" EP
Pearl Jam, Pearl Jam React/Repsond Dark Matter Tour 7" + Book
Pepper, Give'n It LP
Mike Peters of The Alarm, Feel Free LP
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, July 16, 1978 Paradise Theatre, Boston, MA LP
Pink Floyd, Live From the Los Angeles Sports Arena April 26, 1975 2XCD and LP
Pixies, Live in Newport 2XLP
Robert Plant, Saving Grace: All That Glitters ... With Suzi Dian 12" EP
Porcupine Tree, We Lost the Skyline LP
The Power Station, Raw Power: Live at the Spectrum, Philadelphia 3XLP
Primal Scream, 1987 EPs LP
Puscifer, Normal Isn't (Live) 2XLP
Q-T
Ramones, Live in San Francisco 2XLP
Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Live from Koln 1976 3XLP
The Rolling Stones, Big Hits (High Tide & Green Grass) Japanese Edition Vinyl Import
The Rolling Stones, RSD3 Mini-Turntable
The Rolling Stones, Get Off My Cloud 3"
The Rolling Stones, Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow 3"
The Rolling Stones, Heart of Stone 3"
The Rolling Stones, Honky Tonk Woman 3"
The Rolling Stones, Mother's Little Helper 3"
The Rolling Stones, Play With Fire 3"
Romeo Void, The Best of Romeo Void Live '81-'85 2XLP
Runts With Todd Rundgren, The Necessary Cosmic Frenzy LP
Adam Sandler, They're All Gonna Laugh at You LP
Sex Pistols, Jubilee (25th Anniversary Edition) LP
Sisters of Mercy, First and Last and Always (The Japanese Edition) LP
Skid Row, Live at the Moscow Music Peace Festival 12" Picture Disc
Sleep Token, Caramel 12"
Slint, Untitled (Albini Rough Mixes) 12"
Snarky Puppy, Live at the GroundUp Music Festival LP
Son Volt, Sound Signal Serenades LP
Sonic Youth, Diamond Seas 12"
Bruce Springsteen, Live From Asbury Park 2024 5XLP and 3XCD
Billy Squier, Tell The Truth (Deluxe) 2XLP
Squirrel Nut Zipper, Roasted Right: Expanded Edition 12"
Steely Dan, Alive in America 2XLP
Rod Stewart, Alternate Atlantic Crossing LP
Stone Temple Pilots, Live at Rolling Rock 2001 2XLP
The Stranglers, Rarities LP
Stray Cats, Rumble in Brixton (Live) 2XLP
Sugar, File Under Easy Listening - The Singles Collection 3X12"
The Sword, Four Songs, 12" EP
Talking Heads, The CBS/Columbia Demos 2XLP
Teenage Fanclub & Jed Fair, Words of Wisdom and Hope LP / 7"
Thin Lizzy, Live in Cleveland 1976 2XLP
Third Eye Blind, Rarities and First Drafts LP
T. Rex, Songs from Marc LP
U-Z
Ultravox, The Re-Mixes LP
Van Halen, Live in New Haven CT 1986 2XLP
Various Artists, You'll Never Eat Fast Food Again 2XLP
Various Artists, Just Tell Me You Love Me: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac 2XLP
Various Artists, Metal Machine Music Power to Consume Vol. 2 2XLP
Various Artists, Salad Days: Music From the Documentary Film LP
The Verlaines, Ready to Fly LP
Violent Femmes, The Blind Leading the Naked LP
Ween, Europe '90 3XLP
Weezer, 1192 LP
Scott Weiland, Live LP
Paul Weller, When Your Garden's Overgrown / Boy About Town (Weller at the BBC, Vol. 2) 7"
The Who, A Quick One 2XLP
Brian Wilson, On Tour LP
Brian Wilson, Imagination LP
Wire, Read & Burn 03 LP
Wolf Alice, Wolf Alice Spotify Live room 7"
XTC, Live Boots - Live at Emerald City 1981 2XLP
Yes, Tales From Topographic Tours 3XLP
Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, The Live Album 2XLP
And those are just the rock and metal offerings. To see the full list of what Record Store Day has in store, be sure to visit their website.
Meanwhile, take a closer look at what should be one of the more sought after releases. Below you can find out what we know so far about the Look Outside Your Window album recorded by some of the members of Slipkonot.
Timeline: Everything We Know About Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window'
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner