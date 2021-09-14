Record Store Day Reveals 2021 Black Friday Promotions
Record Store Day will return at least one more time this year, with plans to serve up plenty of specialty items specifically for the busiest shopping time of the year. The list of Record Store Day items available for the annual Black Friday promotion have now been revealed.
Over the years, Record Store Day has expanded its scope beyond just the initial one spring day meant to drive traffic back to record stores. A second Black Friday promotion has been added, and with the pandemic affecting many things over the past two years, the annual spring promotion has been divvied up into a series of Record Store Day drops spread out over the year.
This year for Black Friday, there's a wealth of in-demand vinyl, cassette and CD offerings from some of rock and metal's biggest names. There are legendary recordings being served up on vinyl, there are collectible items such as picture discs and even some special events that acts have taken part in are now preserved on record as well.
Some of the acts ready to drop Black Friday RSD items include Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Crobot, Dio, Evanescence, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motorhead, Ozzy Osbourne, Puscifer, Nancy Wilson and many more.
Check out a selection of the rock and metal items for Record Store Day's Black Friday promotion below, and see the entire list of Black Friday offerings via the RSD website. Pick out your favorites, then be sure to head to your local participating Record Store Day store on Nov. 26 to fill out your holiday wish list.
Record Store Day Black Friday 2021 Rock + Metal Releases
Aerosmith, 1971: The Road Starts Hear LP/Cassette
All Them Witches, Live On the Internet 3XLP
Blackberry Smoke, Stoned LP
Alice Cooper, Brutal Planet 2XLP
Crobot, Rat Child EP Vinyl
Dio, Holy Diver LP Picture Disc
Dio, The Last in Line LP Picture Disc
Evanescence, Evanescence LP
Fleetwood Mac, Alternate Live 2XLP
Billy F. Gibbons, Hardware CD
The Reverend Horton Heat, We Three Kings LP
The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Paris '67 LP
Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden LP Picture Disc
Judas Priest, Best of Judas Priest 2XLP
King's X, Please Come Home ... Mr. Bulbous LP
James LaBrie, Elements of Persuasion 2XLP
LA Guns, Walking the Dead LP
Motorhead, The Lost Tapes, Vol. 1 (Live in Madrid 1995) 2XLP
Mr. Big, Lean Into It LP
Night Ranger, Somewhere in California LP
Ozzy Osbourne, "No More Tears' 12" picture disc
Poison, Flesh & Blood LP
Puscifer, Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents: Puscifer Live at the Mayan Theatre 7" vinyl
Puscifer, Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti LP
Gavin Rossdale, Wanderlust 2XLP
Saigon Kick, The Lizard LP
Smith/Kotzen, Better Days vinyl
Joe Strummer, "Johnny Appleseed" 12" vinyl
Tesla, Mechanical Resonance LP
Twiztid, "I Tried 2 Warn U" 7" vinyl
Nancy Wilson, You and Me 2XLP