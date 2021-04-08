Anthrax Embrace Vinyl Experience With Record Store Day Turntable + 3″ Vinyl Bundle

Sure there are a lot of bands issuing vinyl for Record Store Day, but Anthrax are going the extra mile to provide more of the full vinyl listening experience with their Record Store Day bundle this year.

The band has a limited-edition package that features a custom Anthrax mini-turntable along with four 3" vinyl discs. The musical offerings go back for longtime Anthrax fans as you'll get special releases of "Madhouse," "I Am the Law," "Got the Time" and "Discharge."

Drummer Charlie Benante, who oversees the band's artwork, took inspiration from the 3" turntable creation in Japan, mirroring the cover art in the style of the 7" record covers he collected from Iron Maiden and KISS.

Only 1,000 of these turntable and vinyl bundles will be made and set to sale on during July's Record Store Day drops (July 9 and 17).

And, while embracing the joy that comes with seeking out and finding the music you want at a record store, Anthrax have included a "Golden Ticket" in one of the bundles that will entitle the winner to a personal Zoom call with Anthrax's Joey Belladonna and Frank Bello.

"I'm really happy about being part of this," said Belladonna. "I love being able to reach out and connect with our fans, so being a 'first prize' in this contest and having the opportunity to have a real conversation with one of our fans is really terrific." Added Bello, "I love the idea of the golden ticket, it's a cool 'Willy Wonka' moment, and it'll be fun to just shoot the shit with one of our fans."

Taking a lead from last year's Covid-influenced Record Store Day schedule split, the 2021 edition of Record Store Day will be spread up with two "drops" of music this year. The first comes on June 12, while the second is on July 17.

Get a closer look at what 2021's Record Store Day drops have to offer by checking out the gallery at the bottom of this post.

Anthrax Turntable + Vinyl Record Store Day 2021 Bundle

Courtesy of Anthrax