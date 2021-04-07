Record Store Day 2021 Drops – Black Sabbath, Deftones, Linkin Park + More

Black Sabbath, Deftones and Linkin Park are among the many rock and metal artists with new releases coming out on Record Store Day this year. The event is comprised of multiple days, similar to last year, and will be held on June 12 and July 17 of 2021.

In 2020, Record Store Day was split into three different days in order to allow stores to keep a limited capacity of shoppers inside. Plenty also started offering curbside pickup and online orders, which still holds true this year, it's just two days instead of three.

While Sabbath are getting two special releases this year, bands such as Pearl Jam and Sublime are putting out exclusives on two different formats. Cassettes really seem to be making a comeback as well, as Motley Crue are putting out an entire 40th anniversary box set all on tape.

Other notable releases you'll find are from AC/DC, Dio, Evanescence, Hawkwind, Lamb of God, Opeth, Rage Against the Machine and more. Scroll through the gallery below to see the rock and metal drops, and check out the official website for the full list that includes all genres.