Every Rock + Metal Song That Passed 1 Billion Spotify Streams in 2026

Spotify's Billions Club playlist tracks each and every song that has eclipsed one billion streams on the platform and we've rounded up all the rock and metal tracks to reach that milestone in 2026.

Overall, rock and metal songs account for roughly 10 percent of the 1,200-plus songs currently in the aforementioned playlist. And, in recent years, we've seen an increasing regularity in which these heavy songs cross that one billion stream threshold.

READ MORE: The Best Cover Songs From 50 of Metal's Biggest Bands

Remarkably, Disturbed notched their first two Billions Club entries in within a seven-day timeframe. The first was the band's popular cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence," which was quickly followed by the iconic "Down With the Sickness" also tallying more than a billion plays.

Others, such as Red Hot Chili Peppers and Linkin Park, added yet another to their impressive totals, cementing themselves as two of the most popular rock bands of the Spotify era.

Below, you'll see over 20 rock and metal songs that make up this year's brand new billion-streamers.

The Rock + Metal Songs That Passed 1 Billion Spotify Streams in 2026 As the years roll by, rock and metal artists have had songs cross the 1 billion stream threshold on Spotify with increasing regularity.

Quite a lot of the artists below have had other songs reach the milestone in previous years. For some, however, this is their very first entry on Spotify's Billions Club playlist. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

Below, revisit the very best of hard rock and take a look at the greatest song from each year, going all the way back to 1970.