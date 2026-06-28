Dan Donegan Confirms That Disturbed Will Play Only ‘Two Shows’ in 2026

Disturbed fans have probably noticed that the band haven’t played any shows this year or announced more than two for the summer. Well, in a new Instagram Live video, guitarist Dan Donegan confirmed that the group are indeed doing only a couple of shows in 2026 for understandable reasons.

What Dan Donegan Said About Disturbed’s 2026 Live Plans

Donegan discussed various personal and professional subjects during his nearly seven-minute Instagram Live video (posted to YouTube on June 25).

Near the start, he mentioned that he’s “getting in [his] steps . . . getting stage-ready” for the “couple shows coming up.”

He continued:

As you may know, [we're doing] just two shows. That’s all we’re doing this whole year. Obviously, last year was the big 25th-anniversary tour [in honor of 2000’s 'The Sickness'], and we were in Europe. We finished up in Europe last fall, so we've been off this whole time. Everybody's taking some down time, some family time, some personal things in our lives and finding our own ways to stay busy.

To his point, and per setlist.fm, Disturbed’s last show was on Oct. 28, 2025 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

“But two shows this year. That's it,” he explained. “We have July 17th coming up in Mansfield, Ohio at the Inkcarceration Festival. . . . For those of you that are familiar with the movie Shawshank Redemption, it is held at that prison. So, just outside the prison they've set up a few stages. . . . We're just headlining Friday night. . . . You got Limp Bizkit headlining one of the nights, and I think Bad Omens the other one.”

As for the other date, Donegan added:

And then a week later, we come down to Hollywood, Florida to play the Hard Rock Casino down there. We haven't been there in probably 20-something years. So, we decided to pick up a show down there and do a show on the 25th of July. So, we got a lot of friends that are actually gonna do a couple road trips. They're gonna do the Ohio show and the Florida show. So, if you guys are looking to check out either one of those, it's the only two we have this year.

Unfortunately, Donegan also said that there’s “nothing to announce for ’27 just yet,” admitting:

We have our talks internally with management and amongst the band, but nothing that I could put out just yet. We're still trying to get together a game plan and see what’s – where everyone's heads are at, where we are with material [and] where we are with future touring. So, just one step at a time. We're just gonna bang out these two shows.

"I definitely miss it," Donegan said about Disturbed not having toured all year. “It's been long enough. . . . So, definitely going through withdrawals . . . [and] looking forward to those two [shows]."

You can watch Donegan’s Instagram Live video below:

Dan Donegan Confirms Disturbed's 2026 Touring Plans (June 25, 2026)

READ MORE: 21 Essential Nu-Metal Albums You Should Own on Vinyl

Other Disturbed News

Not only will Disturbed, Limp Bizkit and Bad Omens be headlining Inkcarceration Festival, but the coveted event (which’ll take place from July 17 – 19 at the Ohio State Reformatory) will also include Papa Roach, A Day to Remember, Ice Nine Kills, Born of Osiris, Lacuna Coil, Hatebreed, Gojira and many other artists.

As Loudwire wrote back in January, the event will also feature “over 100 tattoo artists” and “the annual tradition of the tour of the historic Ohio State Reformatory.”

You can see more details – and buy tickets – for Disturbed’s upcoming shows here. (You can also see more about this year’s Inkcarceration Festival here!)

Last week, and on their official website, Disturbed also announced that they’ve “launched Molten Smoky Colas, delivering bold alcohol-free alternatives for Disturbed Ones!” It’s available in two flavors – Smoky Cherry THC Cola and Smoky Vanilla THC Cola – and the band further describe it as follows:

Created by [drummer] Mike Wengren, Disturbed, and the Molten team, Molten offers a bold new take on the classic whiskey cola experience with rich smoky flavor, zero sugar, and zero alcohol. The first Molten product line contains 5mg hemp-derived THC per container, but there will be non-THC versions released in the coming weeks.

Loudwire recently included two Disturbed tracks (“Just Stop” and their cover of Genesis’ “Land of Confusion,” both from 2005’s Ten Thousand Fists) in our list of 40 songs that defined rock radio in 2006. Obviously, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Dani California (from 2006’s Stadium Arcadium) and Panic! and the Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” (from 2005’s A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out) also made the cut.

Are you disappointed by the news that Disturbed will play only two shows this year? Let us know!