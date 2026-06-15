Linkin Park made history at this year's Download Festival in England thanks to vocalist Emily Armstrong's addition to the band.

The band headlined the third and final day of the fest on June 14 at Donington Park in Leicestershire. Limp Bizkit and Guns N' Roses headlined the two previous nights, respectively.

What Linkin Park Accomplished During Download Festival?

This year marked the fifth time Linkin Park have headlined Download since the annual festival got its start in 2003. And while their longevity on the fest's lineup is impressive, the band accomplished something even more extraordinary.

With Armstrong, who replaced late vocalist Chester Bennington when the band reformed in 2023, Linkin Park became the first band with a frontwoman to headline Download.

Getty Images emily armstrong of linkin park pauses between songs

The stat seemed hard to believe when it started making the rounds on social media the day after Linkin Park closed out the festival, but it is indeed true.

Setlist and Videos From Linkin Park at Download

Linkin Park's headlining performance at Download was part of the band's From Zero World Tour. The tour is currently hitting parts of Europe, with France (June 16) and Spain (June 19) next on the schedule.

Sunday's show featured a 23-song set spread across four acts.

Linkin Park at Download Festival at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England on June 14, 2026

Act I

1. "The Emptiness Machine"

2. "Lying From You"

3. "Crawling"

4. "Up From the Bottom"

5. "Somewhere I Belong"

Act II

6. "The Catalyst"

7. "Burn It Down"

8. "Where'd You Go" (Fort Minor Cover)

9. "Waiting for the End"

10. "Two Faced"

11. "A Place For My Head"

12. "IGYEIH"

13. "One Step Closer"

Act III

14. "Lost"

15. "Breaking the Habit"

16. "Overflow"

17. "What I've Done"

18. "Numb"

19. "Heavy Is The Crown"

20. "Bleed It Out"

Act IV

21. "Papercut"

22. "In The End"

23. "Faint"

Linkin Park, "In The End"

Linkin Park, "Faint"

Linkin Park, of course, are no strangers to headlining music festivals over the years. The band even ran their own touring fest, Projekt Revolution, in the early 2000s, which featured wild lineups that pulled from several different music genres.

Here is a look back at every act that played Linkin Park's Projekt Revolution tour.