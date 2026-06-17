Police in England have launched an investigation after a couple was allegedly caught having sex on a ferris wheel at Download Festival this past weekend.

A report by the U.K.'s Daily Star says that multiple people saw a couple engaging in an apparent "intimate act" in one of the ferris wheel pods this past Saturday (June 13) while waiting for Guns N' Roses to take the stage at Donington and close out the night.

Apparently, one pair found a way to kill time on the ride while they waited. Footage of the supposed "act" (or acts) was shared on social media over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the Leicestershire Police, the department became aware that the incident took place after the videos circulated on social media. They're now investigating the matter, trying to identify the couple that was involved and have spoken to the festival organizers about it.

“Originally for the first rotation of the wheel people thought he was just standing behind her with his arms around her, looking at the view. But as it got lower, somebody shouted ‘I can see her pants pulled aside'," a witness told the Leicestershire Police.

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"They were literally in a glass pod above everyone’s heads at the busiest point of the night, just before Guns N' Roses were due on... All I can think is they thought the glass was tinted, but it wasn’t at all. It was actually spotless, you could see everything. I just hope they cleaned the cabin after they got out of it.”

The police implore anyone with information to contact the department at www.leics.police.uk with the case No. 26*346427.

What Are the Penalties for Public Sex in England?

As noted by the Suffolk Sexual Health Service, having sex in public isn't necessarily against the law (unless it's done in a public toilet) but there are legal implications if you're caught doing so.

The U.K.'s Sexual Offences Act 2003 prohibits indecent exposure in public, therefore if a witness catches people having sex in public, the couple may face up to six months in prison or a fine of up to 5,000 Euros.

See what other rock and metal festivals are happening during the rest of 2026 below.