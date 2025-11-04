The 2026 Download Festival lineup has been revealed with Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park leading the way. Organizers have revealed that Download will return to Donington Park in Leicestershire the weekend of June 10-14, 2026.

In total, over 90 bands will take the stages at Download for the 23rd edition of the popular rock and metal festival. And in the case of all three headliners, this will be their only U.K. performances of the year.

All three acts have seen a career resurgence over the last decade while reactivating after time away from the spotlight.

Who Else Is Playing Download 2026?

In addition to the three headliners, other top billed acts for the 2026 Download Festival include Bad Omens, Cypress Hill, Trivium, Architects, Electric Callboy, Halestorm, Ice Nine Kills, Babymetal, Pendulum, The Pretty Reckless, Black Veil Brides, Behemoth, Mastodon, All-American Rejects, Feeder, Sepultura (playing Chaos A.D.), Static-X and Blood Incantation.

Other newly announced acts include Ash, Bloodywood, Bush, Dogstar, Hollywood Undead, Imminence, Kublai Khan TX, Landmvrks, Letlive., Mammoth, Paleface Swiss, Periphery, P.O.D., Rory, Scene Queen, Set It Off, Sleep Theory, Social Distortion, Story of the Year, South Arcade, The Plot in You, Thornhill, Those Damn Crows, Thrown, Tom Morello and We Came as Romans.

The full lineup for Download 2026 can be viewed below.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the 2026 Download Festival are currently available with plenty of camping, hotel and single or multiple day options. To pick out which option best fits for you, check out the Download Festival website ticketing section.

As stated, this is the 23rd year of Download. which kicked off in 2003 with Iron Maiden and Audioslave leading what was then only a two-day festival. By 2005, the event expanded to three days.