Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst has invited rapper Lil Wayne to help him start a new musical "gathering" for artists who are regularly excluded from mainstream events.

Wayne shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend (April 18) expressing his sentiments about being excluded from large-scale events such as Coachella and The Grammys.

"It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork, I’m uninvited & uninvolved. I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaintshitwithoutu," the rapper wrote.

Durst invited Wayne to work with him on setting something up for other artists who find themselves in a similar position whenever mainstream music industry events take place.

"Let’s start our own experience gathering and our own acknowledgment event to welcome all of the uninvited — I’ve got a couple ideas I’ve been working on for quite some while now — happy to elaborate if ever interested — sending good vibes," the vocalist replied.

Have Limp Bizkit Ever Worked With Lil Wayne?

Limp Bizkit and Lil Wayne come from different musical backgrounds despite having hip-hop in common and thus there aren't any documented festivals or events that both artists performed at.

READ MORE: 12 Rappers Who Are Inspired by Rock Music

They did collaborate on a song though — Lil Wayne was featured on Limp Bizkit's 2013 single "Ready to Go." They were label-mates at the time, as Limp Bizkit had signed a short-lived deal with Cash Money Records in 2012.

"It sounds like a monster, it literally sounds dangerous," Durst told Billboard of the track before it came out. "It sounds like that left of center, that place of discomfort that created rock 'n' roll, created the (heavy) metal, where it all spawned from."

Durst praised Cash Money Records during the same interview because he felt the label "enabled me to make my rock music in a hip-hop fashion."

Limp Bizkit, 'Ready to Go' (featuring Lil Wayne)

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