If you are a rock or metal fan, consider this your unofficial guide to Super Bowl commercials for 2026.

And let's be honest, not everyone really cares about the teams on the field anyway. You need something else to root for besides the next tray of snacks and the cooler being refilled at the Super Bowl party.

Here are all of the Super Bowl commercials featuring rock or metal music fans can look forward to this year.

Ad: Absolut Tobasco

Song: Lou Reed, "Walk on the Wild Side"

Hearing the soothing chords and mesmerizing "doo, do-doo, do-doo, do-do-doo" chorus of Lou Reed's classic from 1972 actually makes you not think about the potential heartburn and discomfort that may come your way after a swig of Absolut Tobasco vodka. But there is a reason lava is prominently featured in the commercial.

Watch:

Ad: Bud Light

Song: Limp Bizkit, "Rollin (Air Raid Vehicle)

Technically, this is a teaser for Bud Light's Super Bowl commercial, but we're including it because the use of Limp Bizkit needs to be appreciated. In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, former NFL player Peyton Manning, Post Malone, comedian Shane Gillis and some other guy have been road tripping with a keg on their way to a wedding. They reach their destination in Bud Light's spot that will air during the Super Bowl.

Watch:

Ad: Budweiser

Song: Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Freebird"

Skynyrd, Budweiser and an eagle. 'Merica.

Watch:

Ad: Hellman's Mayonnaise

Song: Neil Diamond, "Sweet Caroline"

Hellman's is going all in on the camp for the Super Bowl this year as the mayo maker introduces the character of Meal Diamond. Just like Neil Diamond, get it? The parody turns "Sweet Caroline" into "Sweet Sandwich Time" as Meal Diamond (Andy Samberg) sings about touching ham and his love of bologna. Hellman's is also partnering with sandwich chain Jimmy John's to release the Meal Diamond Meal in conjunction with the commercial.

Watch:

Ad: Michelob ULTRA

Song: Survivor "Eye of the Tiger"

The Winter Olympics are near, so having a skiing commercial during the Super Bowl makes sense. Watch for a cameo by actor Kurt Russell on a horse that somehow got on the side of the mountain.

Watch:

Ad: Pepsi

Song: Queen, "I Want to Break Free"

Pepsi is throwing some serious shade with this year's Super Bowl commercial. Not only do they use a song previously featured in a Coke ad, but they also prominently feature polar bears, which have long been synonymous with their arch soda rival. They also parody the whole Coldplay incident, where two married coworkers were caught cheating on their spouses. Apparently, infidelity sells soda.

Watch:

Ad: Ro

Song: Sleigh Bells, "Riot Rhythm"

Noise pop duo Sleigh Bells has a knack for pulling elements of rock and metal into their music. Their beats blast out of the speakers while immediately grabbing the listener's attention. The weight-loss drug makers are hoping Sleigh Bells will have a similar impact when their commercial airs on Super Bowl Sunday.

Watch:

Ad: State Farm

Song: Bon Jovi, "Livin' on a Prayer" (Parody)

State Farm has unveiled an entire series of commercials featuring actors Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key, who are looking to start their own insurance company. Watch the comedy unfold as they make several missteps on their way to opening their substandard operation, including the performance of an awful parody of "Livin' on a Prayer."

Watch:

Ad: Supergirl

Song: Blondie, "Call Me"

The Super Bowl is prime real estate for studios looking to debut trailers for their summer blockbusters. This year, we're getting an ad for Supergirl, set to arrive in theaters on June 26. And don't you dare think this is some sort of watered-down version of the comic book character meant to appeal to kids. This Supergirl likes to party and has an attitude that only Blondie's "Call Me" could match.

Watch:

Ad: Uber Eats

Song: Elvis Presley, "Suspicious Minds"

Matthew McConaughey isn't giving up his quest to prove his conspiracy theory that the NFL's sole purpose is to sell food. The guy has been at this in Uber Eats commercials for a couple of years now. In 2026, he attempts to convince die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan Bradey Cooper that his team is just trying to get him to buy some grub.

Watch:

Now that you have seen the ads for this year, here is a look back at the best Super Bowl commercials that feature rock or metal songs.

