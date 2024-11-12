Download Festival just revealed their full 2025 lineup, and one of their three headliners is a newer band that formed in the last decade.

The festival will take place over three days from June 13 to 15 at England's Donington Park. Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn have been announced as the headliners, and it's the first time headlining Download for all three bands.

The event will also feature performances from Jinjer, Bullet for My Valentine, Jimmy Eat World, Spiritbox, Sex Pistols with Frank Carter, Jerry Cantrell and many more. More acts will be announced at a later time, but you can see the confirmed artists listed toward the bottom of the page.

Sleep Token have become one of the premiere forces in heavy music over the last several years, and fans are ecstatic that they're headlining the festival alongside Korn and Green Day.

READ MORE: The Most Memorable Rock Music Festival Performances of All Time

"Headlining next to Korn and Green Day? Y'all really made it, this is amazing," one fan wrote on their Instagram post of the festival announcement.

It's not the first time Download Festival has had a younger band headline with legacy groups — Bring Me the Horizon were one of the main acts in 2022 along with Metallica and Slipknot.

Various presales will happen over the next few days until the general sale for passes begins Thursday (Nov. 14). Get more ticket information on Download's official website.

Download Festival 2025 Lineup (So Far)

Green Day

Sleep Token

Korn

Weezer

Bullet for My Valentine

Jimmy Eat World

Don Broco

Spiritbox

Sex Pistols with Frank Carter

Within Temptation

The Darkness

Steel Panther

McFly

Apocalyptica

Cradle of Filth

Lorna Shore

Sikth

Airbourne

Alien Ant Farm

Bleed From Within

Boston Manor

CKY

Dayseeker

Eagles of Death Metal

The Ghost Inside

Jerry Cantrell

Jinjer

Mallory Knox

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Meshuggah

Northlane

Polaris

Poppy

Starset

Turbonegro

Whitechapel

Alcest

Amira Elfeky

Anaal Naehrakh

Archers

Arrows in Action

Artio

Bad Nerves

Battlesnake

Bex

Currents

Dead Poet Society

Dead Pony

Eivør

Faetooth

Filter

Fit for an Autopsy

The Funeral Portrait

Gore.

Graphic Nature

Harpy

The Haunt

Holy Wars

House of Protection

Karen Dió

Kim Dracula

Kittie

Lastelle

Loathe

Lolo

The Meffs

Melted Bodies

Nothing More

Novelists

Orbit Culture

Riding the Low

The Scratch

Seven Hours After Violet

SiM

Sophie Lloyd

The Southern River Band

Spiritual Cramp

Split Chain

Static Dress

Survive Said the Prophet

Svalbard

Sylosis

Teen Mortgage

Trophy Eyes

Underside

Unprocessed

Venus Grrrls

Vola

Vower

Vowws

Windhand