Download Festival Reveals 2025 Lineup
Download Festival just revealed their full 2025 lineup, and one of their three headliners is a newer band that formed in the last decade.
The festival will take place over three days from June 13 to 15 at England's Donington Park. Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn have been announced as the headliners, and it's the first time headlining Download for all three bands.
The event will also feature performances from Jinjer, Bullet for My Valentine, Jimmy Eat World, Spiritbox, Sex Pistols with Frank Carter, Jerry Cantrell and many more. More acts will be announced at a later time, but you can see the confirmed artists listed toward the bottom of the page.
Sleep Token have become one of the premiere forces in heavy music over the last several years, and fans are ecstatic that they're headlining the festival alongside Korn and Green Day.
"Headlining next to Korn and Green Day? Y'all really made it, this is amazing," one fan wrote on their Instagram post of the festival announcement.
It's not the first time Download Festival has had a younger band headline with legacy groups — Bring Me the Horizon were one of the main acts in 2022 along with Metallica and Slipknot.
Various presales will happen over the next few days until the general sale for passes begins Thursday (Nov. 14). Get more ticket information on Download's official website.
Download Festival 2025 Lineup (So Far)
Green Day
Sleep Token
Korn
Weezer
Bullet for My Valentine
Jimmy Eat World
Don Broco
Spiritbox
Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
Within Temptation
The Darkness
Steel Panther
McFly
Apocalyptica
Cradle of Filth
Lorna Shore
Sikth
Airbourne
Alien Ant Farm
Bleed From Within
Boston Manor
CKY
Dayseeker
Eagles of Death Metal
The Ghost Inside
Jerry Cantrell
Jinjer
Mallory Knox
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Meshuggah
Northlane
Polaris
Poppy
Starset
Turbonegro
Whitechapel
Alcest
Amira Elfeky
Anaal Naehrakh
Archers
Arrows in Action
Artio
Bad Nerves
Battlesnake
Bex
Currents
Dead Poet Society
Dead Pony
Eivør
Faetooth
Filter
Fit for an Autopsy
The Funeral Portrait
Gore.
Graphic Nature
Harpy
The Haunt
Holy Wars
House of Protection
Karen Dió
Kim Dracula
Kittie
Lastelle
Loathe
Lolo
The Meffs
Melted Bodies
Nothing More
Novelists
Orbit Culture
Riding the Low
The Scratch
Seven Hours After Violet
SiM
Sophie Lloyd
The Southern River Band
Spiritual Cramp
Split Chain
Static Dress
Survive Said the Prophet
Svalbard
Sylosis
Teen Mortgage
Trophy Eyes
Underside
Unprocessed
Venus Grrrls
Vola
Vower
Vowws
Windhand
