The biggest rock and metal tours of 2025 were a mix of triumphant comebacks, iconic album celebrations and up-and-coming bands celebrating a massive year.

Count Oasis among the bands that made big returns during the past 12 months. Who would have thought the Gallagher brothers would not only get along but also make it through an entire tour that spanned multiple continents?

Disturbed also found themselves spanning the globe in 2025 as the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of their full-length debut, The Sickness (while also accidentally setting a few things on fire along the way).

READ MORE: 23 Rock + Metal Bands That Broke Up or Retired in 2025 (And Why)

Speaking of album anniversaries, emo faves My Chemical Romance may have us reconsidering what we should expect out of a full-fledged stadium rock show, thanks to their audacious celebration of 2006's The Black Parade.

If you missed the spectacle, My Chemical Romance is one of several bands on this list that have already announced their 2025 tours will pick back up in 2026.

But before we fully move on to next year, let's look back at the biggest rock and metal tours that had us battling virtual ticket-buying waiting rooms and staying through the encore in 2025.

15 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours of 2025 Looking back at the biggest tours to hit the stage in 2025. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Now, get a look at some big tours slated for 2026!