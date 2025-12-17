16 Rock + Metal Bands That Broke Up or Retired in 2025 (And Why)

These 16 rock and metal bands either called things off completely or decided to retire from touring in 2025.

Either way, their fans are going to be seeing a lot less of them moving forward.

Not all of these goodbyes were expected, either. Hardcore act Gel abruptly broke up due to what the band's remaining members called "heinous acts" orchestrated by a former guitarist that included accusations of theft and posting private photos of band members on Reddit.

Classic rockers Whitesnake already had a precarious outlook after cancelling their farewell tour in 2023. But things became final in 2025 due to a key member's retirement announcement.

The hardest goodbye of all during the year came during Back to the Beginning on July 5 in Birmingham, England. The four original members of Black Sabbath reunited for the first time in 20 years to play one final show in the city where they got their start in 1968.

Sadly, frontman Ozzy Osbourne would die just 17 days later at the age of 76 on July 22

From friendly grand farewell tours to arguments among members who couldn't go on any longer, here is a look at the rock and metal bands that broke up or decided to retire from the road in 2025.

