VOTE: Old School Rock vs. New School Rock

What is your jam this week — old school rock or new school rock? That's what we want to know as we prepare to give you a killer rock block either way as part of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights Radio show.

It's called "classic rock" for a reason. When you have acts such as Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and more laying the blueprint for eras of great rock music to come, how can you go wrong? There's plenty of great rock songs that have helped shape the hard rocking style that we all love and if the "old school rock" is your jam, we'll bring you a set of iconic rock classics.

But while those bands have paved their path, there's still a new generation of bands whose story is yet to be written. Acts such as Spiritbox and Pop Evil may be creating the classics of tomorrow. If "new school rock" is your jam, we'll bring you some of the best that today's rock scene has to offer.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both styles of music on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked style will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

