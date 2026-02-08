A Lost Ozzy Osbourne + Randy Rhoads Rehearsal Tape From 1980 Has Finally Been Found

Every era of Ozzy Osbourne’s life is fascinating, especially the time between his dismissal from Black Sabbath in 1979 and the start of his solo career the following year. After several decades of being hidden away, a long lost rehearsal tape featuring Ozzy, beloved guitarist Randy Rhoads and bassist Bob Daisley from 1980 has finally been found, and it’s something every fan of the late Prince of Darkness will want to hear!

Details of the Tape

Earlier this month, UK outlet Sky News reported that the tape – marked “Ozzie Last Day” – was “left in an attic for decades” and contains audio of Ozzy rehearsing with Rhoads and Daisley in Ilketshall, Suffolk, England in January of 1980. The tape was discovered by David Jolly (aka Chabby), who became friends with Ozzy after he was fired from Black Sabbath, and it captures the trio rehearsing before they brought on drummer Lee Kerslake for Ozzy’s debut LP: 1980’s Blizzard of Ozz.

Jolly brought Sky News to his home to play the tape (which he received from Ozzy), revealing a roughly 12-minute blues rock jam session involving the three musicians.

As soon as Jolly hits play, you can hear Ozzy’s signature voice wailing over bluesy guitarwork. Jolly giggles: “See, that’s him. That’s him!”

Jolly also confesses that he's hesitant to play the tape because it might “crinkle up,” and he reflects that despite Ozzy having “the reputation of being wild,” he “found him to be a very unassuming guy and not as the picture painted."

"I spent more time with Ozzy than the others. Quite a few days with Ozzy, going out together and messing about,” Jolly mentions before also remarking that he was “naturally funny.” As for Rhoads, Jolly says that he’s “a lovely guy” who’s “quiet but very talented.”

Both he and Daisley were “really good people” as well, Jolly added.

Speaking of Daisley, he confirmed the details of the tape, clarifying:

As soon as I heard it, I thought: "Well, yes, that's us, that's Ozzy's voice." I don’t know what drummer that would’ve been on that tape, but it’s definitely me and Randy and Ozzy. We knew straightaway, as soon as we played together. We said, “Yep.” It clicked and we knew that [our collaboration] was going to work.

Daisley also told Sky News: “I don't know if we were auditioning a drummer and just loosening up a bit, or we're just clowning about . . . but it wasn't a song we were working on because we had definite songs by then, we had several songs."

Although it doesn’t contain a full song or anything that’d appear on Blizzard of Ozz, it is a valuable glimpse into the late Prince of Darkness started to gel with his future band.

“It’s an incredible artifact, I think,” Birmingham Music Archive founder Jez Collins told Sky News, continuing: “It captures a really significant moment in Ozzy Osbourne’s life. These things, you don’t hear that often. You don’t hear the songs put together or the beginnings of a relationship in a studio because they’re usually wiped clean or lost.”

You can see Sky News’ report about the tape below:

Other Ozzy Osbourne News

The discovery of the rehearsal tape is but the latest in a string of exciting news regarding Ozzy Osbourne.

Primarily, the 2026 Grammy Awards – which took place last Sunday, Feb. 1 – included an all-star tribute to Ozzy. Specifically, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan were joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, producer Andrew Watt and singer/rapper Post Malone teamed up for a cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.” Behind them, an iconic photo of Ozzy was displayed as pyrotechnics enhanced the experience.

The previously night, Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll honored Ozzy at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons. In particular, MGK put his spin on “I Don’t Wanna Stop” from 2007’s Black Rain, and afterward, he introduced Jelly Roll’s rendition of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” (the second single from 1991’s No More Tears).

As for the surviving members of Ozzy’s immediate family, Sharon Osbourne has spoken about possibly running for mayor of Birmingham (Ozzy’s birthplace) and possibly bringing back Ozzfest in 2027.

You can also see photos of the Osbournes – and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

So, what do you think of the latest Ozzy Osbourne discovery? Let us know!