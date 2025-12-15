Nearly half of the most collected albums on Discogs' 2025 most collected albums list came from the worlds of rock and metal.

The music cataloging website is popular among collectors who enjoy keeping track of what they have on their shelves. Discogs acts as an online marketplace for buying and selling vinyl and CDs.

Every year, the site looks back at which releases from the past 12 months were most often added to Discogs users' collections. For 2025, four of the top 10 most collected titles were either rock or metal.

2025's Most Collected Rock + Metal Album

The most collected album from all genres in 2025, according to Discogs users, was Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. Nearly 140,000 users have added Swift's 12th studio release to their collections.

When it comes to rock and metal, it was Deftones leading the way. The band's Private Music album cracked the top 10 most collected with more than 21,000 Discogs users adding it to their collections.

While the total may pale in comparison to Swift's leading release, it does show that Deftones continue to grow in popularity, 30 years after their debut album arrived.

The band's last full-length studio album was 2020's Ohms. That title has been added to 25,800 Discogs users' collections in the past five years, a number that Private Music has a decent chance of passing in less than a year.

Other Rock + Metal Albums Popular on Discogs

Sleep Token's Even in Arcadia album also proved to be a popular release among collectors. Nearly 15,000 Discogs users have added the title to their collections since it was released on May 9.

In April, a restored version of Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII was shown in theaters, providing a 4K restoration of the band's 1972 concert film. In conjunction with the film's comeback, Pink Floyd also put out a 2025 remix of their album with the same title.

An updated version of Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII arrived on vinyl in May. Since that time, 11,418 Discogs users have added it to their collection,

The final rock release in the Top 10 came from an unlikely source. Post Malone dropped his Tribute to Nirvana album as a limited edition release for Record Store Day in April.

The rapper/country singer offered up his take on some Nirvana classics on a livestream during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 with the help of Travis Barker of Blink-182 on drums. Almost 5 years later, the performance was released on vinyl, with 9,294 Discogs users adding it to their collections in 2025.

Here's the full list of the most collected 2025 albums among Discogs users:

Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl (139,023 copies collected as of Dec. 15) Lady Gaga, Mayhem (49,018 copies collected) Sabrina Carpenter, Man's Best Friend (46,749 copies collected) Kendrick Lamar, GNX (44,034 copies collected) The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow (32,7983 copies collected) Deftones, Private Music (21,008 copies collected) Tyler, The Creator, Don't Tap the Glass (18,308 copies collected) Sleep Token, Even in Arcadia (14,933 copies collected) Pink Floyd, Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII (11,418 copies collected) Post Malone, Tribute to Nirvana (9,294 copies collected)

What Were the Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2025?

The most collected albums on vinyl for 2025 don't necessarily mean they are among the best releases for the year. Some of it may just come down to certain titles being more readily available on vinyl or a specific act having a massive fanbase compared to other artists putting out new music during the year.

So what was REALLY the best rock and metal music released in 2025? Loudwire's writers recently got together to review the best of the year, as seen in the gallery below.

