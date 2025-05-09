Does Sleep Token’s ‘Even in Arcadia’ Match the Hype? Fans Weigh In

Sleep Token's Even in Arcadia album has finally been released and fans have been weighing in on whether the latest album from one of the buzziest bands in hard rock and metal has lived up to the hype.

The mysterious rockers started laying out clues about their new music earlier this year before dropping the first song from the new record, "Emergence," in mid-March. In the weeks leading up to the album, both "Caramel" and "Damocles" have followed giving listeners a solid preview of what was to come from the record.

Though often lumped in with metal, the band clearly has leaned into the more soulful side of their sound within the first three songs from the record. But how does the full album hold up and are fans of the band on board? Let's see what people are saying about Sleep Token's Even In Arcadia on social media.

What Are People Saying About Sleep Token's 'Even in Arcadia' Album?

Sleep Token's fans are among the most devoted and vocal on social media and there's been a lot of effusive praise of the new album so far on the X platform.

"New Sleep Token is like a new novel you cannot put down. Holy Hell...," remarked one fan.

"i literally have no words to describe how amazing this album is," added a second.

While a third suggested, "What have you done sleep token? One of the best albums to ever exist."

Others delved a little deeper in the commentary, "I was quietly worried. The singles felt safe. But the album? 10 kaleidoscopic songs. It hugs, bruises, and dissolves you," shared one fan.

READ MORE: Sleep Token Reveal All 'Even in Arcadia' Song Titles + Fans Have Jokes + Theories

Another offered, "They’re peeling back the curtain, no alias or alter ego to hide behind. This is the man behind the mask. It’s perhaps Sleep Tokens most lyrically upfront record while also being their most vulnerable."

See some of the additional love for the record below.

But not everyone was on board with the new album. Some fans shared their criticism and dismay at the overall hype.

"Overall, just very stunned and bummed by my reaction to the album… maybe i’m missing something. sometimes it takes a bit for songs to grow on me though so i’m going to keep trying," suggested one fan that seemed like they fell off after previously liking the band.

"Sleep token. You have disappointed me. That album is tragic," added another.

While a third held nothing back in their disdain, stating, "Sorry in advance for my take if you are a fan but I think Sleep Token might be the worst band I've ever heard in my life."

Yet another person had a humorous take, noting, "Going to say this as respectfully as I possibly can: there are a large number of Sleep Token fans who would benefit from psychiatric help."

How About the Songs?

Among the new tracks being heard for the first time, "Gethsemane" yielded some of the strongest reaction. "Gethsemane hit me HARD somebody pick my jaw up I think it fell into the ocean," noted one fan.

Other offered, "I love all the new Sleep Token songs but 'Look To Windward' is my favorite. It is perfect."

Yet another person suggested, "Past Self by Sleep Token is the best on the album."

See some of the song reactions below.

Sleep Token in 2025

As stated, the new Sleep Token album Even In Arcadia is available in multiple platforms and offered in multiple countries through the band's website.

The group will also kick off their support of the new record with a few European festivals this summer starting at the Rock Am Ring festival in Germany the weekend of June 6-8. A North American touring run will then see them open things up with more shows starting in September in Duluth, Ga. All Sleep Token tour dates and ticketing information can be found through their website.

What's your take on the new Sleep Token album? Let us know in the comments.