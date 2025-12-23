Three Days Grace Singers Name 3 Bands That They Loved in 2025

Having just shouted out Three Days Grace for their 2025 Rock Album of the Year Alienation, we recently asked singers Adam Gontier and Matt Walst what music and memories will reflect the year for them when they think back on 2025.

What Bands Did Three Days Grace Love in 2025?

"Sleep Token, I really like what those guys do. It's just so different and so good," said Gontier. "I know everybody's gotten on that trend. But those guys are so good and so talented."

He also adds, "Bad Omens, what they've done. I'm a huge fan of them. The melodies that those guys write and the production is just next level."

"For me, those two bands in particular, I'll listen to those albums front to back when I'm driving or when we're traveling. Sleep Token is just so different and it stands out, in my opinion, from a lot of music that kind of sounds that same and goes along the same formula. It's nice to listen to something different and Sleep Token does that for me for sure.," said the Three Days Grace co-vocalist.

Sleep Token, "Emergence"

As for Walst, he offered, "I really liked Nothing More's new album [Carnal which continued in 2025 with big radio singles]. The same producer that produced our album, Zakk Cervini co-wrote and I believe did their album."

He shared, "I've been a big fan of Nothing More since they came out of the gate and I knew they were gonna be special. And they have been over the years. We got the opportunity to tour with them before and had a lot of fun."

Nothing More Featuring Chris Daughtry, "Freefall"

What Else Three Days Grace Will Remember About 2025

When asked what they'll remember most about 2025, Walst shares, "The tours that we've done. We just did a tour with Breaking Benjamin across the states and it was awesome and places were packed."

"We played our home city of Toronto, Ontario and we sold that out with 16,000 people there. A lot of our friends were there and that was a big one for me. Just to play Toronto, and I feel that was one of the best shows we played. That was insane. But these tours have just been so awesome to see the fans just freaking out everywhere we go."

Gontier comments, "Every show day we do a meet and greet with people and it's an incredible feeling to have the fans that have been there from Day 1 that have been there through the entire journey come up to us and to see their excitement and the joy, just to have both of us. It's crazy, man. It's just been a trip."

Three Days Grace will get some time off for the holidays, but Gontier reveals that after a little break he expects that the band members will return to writing. "Everybody's really excited and we've already been talking about different ideas. Some of us already have songs going and we're demoing stuff."

READ MORE: Three Days Grace Announce Massive 2026 World Tour

But the band is not done with Alienation just yet, with huge world tour coming in 2026. Stay tuned and get ticketing info from their website to see them on tour in 2026.