Nothing More Address Allegations Made Against Crew Member in Statement

Nothing More have addressed recent allegations made against one of their crew members in a statement.

A woman shared a series of statements on Facebook on Feb. 7 alleging that she met up with a member of Nothing More's crew during one of their shows a few days prior, drank alcohol with him and then became "incapacitated."

She further claimed that they engaged in sexual activity in a bathroom before she was left by herself on the floor and carried out by the venue staff. The allegations she made in her posts are provided in more detail below.

What Did Nothing More Say in Response to the Allegations?

Nothing More shared a statement via Instagram Story addressing the claims and revealed that the crew member had been terminated as a result.

On Saturday, we were made aware of accusations about one of our crew members. While we weren’t present at the incident in question, having a safe work environment is something we take very seriously. The crew member was fired that same day and we will cooperate fully with any investigation.

What Were the Allegations Made Against the Crew Member?

The woman, who goes by the name Morgan Dunbar on Facebook, shared a post on Feb. 7 featuring various photo messages alleging that she reached out to one of Nothing More's crew members, Zach Bonin, ahead of their Feb. 3 concert in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Her post states that the show took place on Feb. 4, but Setlist.fm has the show listed as Feb. 3.

In her post, Dunbar claimed that she and Bonin had been friends on social media for a time and she wanted to meet up with him at the concert to network and catch up, as she apparently also works in the entertainment industry.

She claimed that she and her sister, whom she attended the show with, ordered "one mixed drink per band" during each of the opening acts. Catch Your Breath, Archers and Doobie are currently supporting Nothing More on tour.

Dunbar alleged that she briefly met up with Bonin, they continued messaging throughout the show and that he invited her to watch Nothing More's performance from "the front of house," where he offered her a cup of tequila that they both drank from.

"I joked with him about having him drink from the cup first to ensure it was not tampered with. He stated that he would drink from it if I wanted reassurance and he appeared to take a drink. I am not entirely certain whether he actually did. At the time, I did not question it further as I did not feel that the situation was heading in a concerning direction," Dunbar wrote.

She claimed that Bonin invited her to stay after the show and hang out until bus call, which she agreed to. Her post states that she helped Bonin load some of the show equipment up and then heard a group of crew members and artists chanting, "Slut, slut slut," which was allegedly some sort of "hazing ritual" the members of the crew engage in together.

Dunbar claimed that she drank more tequila with Bonin and some others the rest of the night and despite watching her alcohol intake closely, her memory became blurred. She claimed that she wound up in a bathroom with Bonin and that they had a sexual encounter.

"I do not know my physical or mental state at the time those actions began nor do I know whether he was aware of my condition at the onset of those actions," she wrote.

Her post alleges that she had a toxicology report done, which didn't find any substances aside from alcohol. She claimed she couldn't afford to be tested for Rohypnol, which wasn't included in her toxicology screening.

She alleged she had five drinks total during the night and didn't experience "typical symptoms of alcohol toxicity or poisoning" and "cannot accuse anyone of the intent to commit sexual assault without definitive proof."

"I did become incapacitated. At some point, I could not see or move my body. Large portions of the time are nonexistent and I do not know how aware or conscious I was during that period," she added.

She claimed that a few more things happened later on: Bonin panicked about something, she was left on the bathroom floor, she was discovered there by a staff member of the venue, it took three men to carry her out of the bathroom to her sister's car and there was some video footage of crew members standing outside the bathroom while she was laying on the floor.

"I attempted multiple times to contact Zach afterwards in hopes of understanding what occurred, only to discover that he had blocked me that same evening," Dunbar's post noted.

See Dunbar's full post below.

What Has Morgan Dunbar Said About the Situation Since?

Dunbar shared a new post on Facebook yesterday (Feb. 8) alleging that she spoke to Bonin after her initial post went up and that he apologized for how the situation transpired.

"I did let him know that while there are no charges filed, there is an active report and he will be contacted about it to give those details. I let him know that as of right now I am just waiting for results and investigation to run its course before I decide what to do next. It was not a bad conversation and we were both able to communicate about how all of this has impacted our lives," she continued.

"I have no comment for the band/management other than you were aware of this situation and you handled it poorly. Also, instead of waiting for things to be properly investigated and cleared you fired your crew to save face."

See the post below.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).