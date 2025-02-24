VOTE: Better Disturbed Tour Opener – Nothing More vs. Sevendust

With Disturbed kicking off their 25th anniversary celebration of The Sickness on tour, we thought it would be a great time to salute their awesome tour bill this year and ask fans to help us decide which is the better tour opener - Nothing More or Sevendust?

On one hand, you have Nothing More who have emerged as one of the more energetic and exciting live bands to have come to the forefront in the 2010s. The band has also been a rock radio staple and been nominated for Grammys, and their "Angel Song" duet with David Draiman provides a unique concert moment that could happen on this tour.

Meanwhile, Sevendust have been one of the more prolific bands of the 21st century, continually cranking out quality records since their late '90s start. They too have Grammy nominations and significant rock radio airplay on their resume and have been championed by their peers as one of the best live rock bands going.

Honestly, you're going to get a great show with both bands supporting Disturbed on tour this year. But it's time for you to have your say.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles on the Loudwire Nights radio show, host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle during Monday's airing in the 8PM hour. Individual arguments will be made for Nothing More and Sevendust on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8PM and all week you can rank the two bands using the form at the bottom of this post. We'll tabulate the results on Friday and the winning band will be featured during the 8PM hour of Friday's Loudwire Nights.

