According to drummer Morgan Rose, Sevendust almost retired recently and then decided not to.

During a conversation with Stan Bicknell, the musician revealed that he and his bandmates contemplated ending their touring career sometime in the last two years. He recalled a period where they weren't touring often and they wondered whether it was time to slow things down even further.

"We were kind of thinking that we were gonna land the plane a little bit, like, 'Let's slow it down to a farewell thing,' which we had discussed, for sure," he admitted.

But they had a change of rather quick heart and realized now is the time to tour as much as possible until they feel like they can't do it anymore.

"And then some other things happened and we decided, 'You know what? Instead of parking the car here, why don't we just put it all the way into drive, like all the way in and let's tour like harder than we've ever toured and just burn the car out," Rose continued, adding that they want to do things they've never done before.

The drummer further revealed that while having the short-lived retirement discussion, they planned that their upcoming album One would be their last.

"We had a blueprint for it and everything. We actually had like a whole layout. It was that thick, of going through everything that we were gonna do and how we were gonna do it. And I mean, I cried a few times thinking about it," he said.

Rose talked a bit about all of the relationships Sevendust have formed with people in the industry over the years, especially as a group that tours as often as they do. He felt like putting an end to their touring days would also end those relationships.

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"I'm like, 'That means they died.' Because I never see them outside of this. So that means it'll be like every gig will be another death in the family," he reasoned. "It'll be another group of people that I know from that and I also know from being around them and there's thousands of them. So that's like a thousand people that you care about dying in a year and a half."

The rocker said that the band's decision not to retire helped him feel "rejuvenated" and full of energy, adding that their most recent trek through Europe felt like it was 1997 again for him.

Check out the full interview below.

Sevendust's 15th studio album One will be available May 1. The next leg of their 2026 tour kicks off April 16 in Illinois.

Sevendust Almost Retired Recently, Then Decided Not To

In addition to Sevendust, check out the other rock and metal bands touring this year in our 2026 tour guide below.