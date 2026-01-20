Sevendust Announce 15th Studio Album, Book Spring 2026 Tour With Atreyu + More

Things are ramping back up in the Sevendust world, as the hard working, hard rocking band have announced their 15th studio album and a spring 2026 to support it.

What Did Sevendust Name Their New Album and What's On It?

Sevendust have opted for a singular title for their new album, calling it One. Though opting not to release a single at this time, the band did highlight that tracks such as the opening driving title track and the dreamy album closer "Misdirection" take listeners on a journey.

READ MORE: The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970

Other notable standouts from the 10-song collection are "Is This The Real You" and "We Won." The full track listing and artwork can be viewed below. The album is set for a May 1 release and pre-orders are currently underway for the upcoming release.

Sevendust, One Album Artwork + Track Listing

sevendust one album One"/>Napalm Records loading...

1. "One"

2. "Unbreakable"

3. "Is This The Real You"

4. "Threshold"

5. "We Won"

6. "Construct"

7. "Bright Side"

8. "The Drop"

9. "Blood Price"

10. "Misdirection"

sevendust in 2026 (Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann loading...

Are Sevendust Touring in Support of the New Album?

Yes, Sevendust will be hitting the road fairly soon. The group has announced a spring trek that will pair them up with opening bands Atreyu, Fire From the Gods and American Adrenaline.

The tour kicks off April 16 at Walkers Bluff in Carterville, Ill. From there, the band will play a mix of headline dates and festival appearances (plus a few shows opening for Alter Bridge) before wrapping things up May 21 in Nashville, Tenn.

All tour dates can be found below and ticketing information can be found through the band's website.

Sevendust / Atreyu / Fire From the Gods / American Adrenaline 2026 Tour

April 16 - Carterville, Ill. @ Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort

April 17 – Riverside, Iowa @ Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

April 18 – Larchwood, Iowa @ Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

April 20 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

April 21 – Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

April 22 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

April 24 – Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

April 25 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

April 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

April 28 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

April 29 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

May 1 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit

May 2 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

May 4 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

May 5 – Springfield, Mo. @ The Regency LIve

May 6 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ Ozark Music Hall

May 8 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

May 9 – North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

May 11 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

May 12 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Live

May 14 – McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

May 15 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 16 – Baltimore, Md. @ Nevermore Hall

May 17 – Sayreville, N.J. 2 Starland Ballroom

May 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

May 20 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

May 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle *

* Opening for Alter Bridge

Check out what other rock and metal acts are touring in 2026 in the gallery below.