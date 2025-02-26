Disturbed kicked off their 2025 North American tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Sickness at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho last night (Feb. 25). They were joined by special guests Three Days Grace, who played their first show since reuniting with singer Adam Gontier, and hard rock veterans Sevendust.

Disturbed's 20-song set was broken into two parts, the first being a performance of the band's breakout debut album, The Sickness, in its entirety. Seven of the remaining eight songs were culled from four other studio albums while new single "I Will Not Break" made its live debut.

Disturbed, "I Will Not Break" (Feb. 25, 2025)

Of course, that meant that Disturbed also dusted off some rarities, including "Violence Fetish," "Numb," "Conflict" and the cover of Tears for Fears' "Shout" had all not been played in at least 10 years. One from that crop hadn't been performed since 2003!

Disturbed, "Numb" (Feb. 25, 2025)

Three Days Grace opened with "Animal I Have Become," kickstarting the crowd with an all-time favorite. Gontier and Matt Walst shared duties on the classic track, getting this new co-fronted era underway with nothing but good vibes. Fans were primed for the big moment with Sevendust hitting the stage first and Disturbed's David Draiman shared on social media how grateful he is to have them on the tour.

See setlists and fan-filmed video footage from the kickoff further down the page.

Disturbed Setlist (Feb. 25, 2025)

01. "Voices"

02. "The Game"

03. "Stupify"

04. "Down With the Sickness"

05. "Violence Fetish" (First time played since August 21, 2015)

06. "Fear"

07. "Numb" (First time played since November 16, 2005)

08. "Want"

09. "Conflict" (First time played since August 28, 2003)

10. "Shout" (Tears for Fears cover) (First time played since August 27, 2011)

11. "Droppin' Plates"

12. "Meaning of Life"

13. "Ten Thousand Fists"

14. "I Will Not Break" (Live debut)

15. "Bad Man"

16. "Land of Confusion" (Genesis cover)

17. "Indestructible"

18. "The Sound of Silence" (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

19. "The Light"

20. "Inside the Fire"

via setlist.fm

Three Days Grace Setlist (Feb. 25, 2025)

01. "Animal I Have Become" (With band introductions)

02. "So Called Life"

03. "Break"

04. "Home"

05. "The Mountain"

06. "Chalk Outline" (First time played since 2019)

07. "Mayday" (Live debut)

08. "I Hate Everything About You"

09. "The Good Life"

10. "Painkiller"

11. "Never Too Late"

12. "Riot"

via setlist.fm

Three Days Grace, "Animal I Have Become" (Feb. 25, 2025)

Disturbed 2025 North American Tour Dates

* Three Days Grace and Sevendust support

# Daughtry and Nothing More support

Feb. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*

March 02 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center*

March 04 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum*

March 06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center*

March 08 - Chicago, Ill @ United Center*

March 10 - Detroit, Mich @ Little Caesars Arena*

March 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center*

March 14 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden*

March 17 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

March 19 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell*

March 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden*

March 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center #

March 31 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #

April 2 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center #

April 4 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center #

April 5 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena #

April 7 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena #

April 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse #

April 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center #

April 14 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center #

April 16 - Birmingham, Ala. @Legacy Arena at The BJCC #

April 18 - Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena #

April 23 - Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena #

April 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center #

April 26 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena #

April 28 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center #

May 5 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena #

May 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center #

May 9 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center #

May 10 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center #

May 13 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum #

May 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center #

May 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #