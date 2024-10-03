Three Days Grace Issue Statement Confirming Reunion With Adam Gontier (With a Twist)

Three Days Grace have paid off yesterday's social media tease, revealing that singer Adam Gontier has indeed returned to the band's lineup. But there's a twist, as Gontier and current vocalist Matt Walst will both be part of the group.

The band has officially revealed Gontier's involvement in new music, which was hinted at in yesterday's tease that he would be joining them in the studio.

"After performing together in Nashville around this time last year and spending time in the studio since, we’re excited to announce the official return of Adam Gontier to vocals in Three Days Grace, with Matt Walst remaining as a lead vocalist, as well," reads a statement. "More details about new music and touring plans on the way!"

What Adam Gontier + Matt Walst Said

"I feel like it’s been seamless, better than we were expecting. It’s like we got back in a room together and picked up where we left off. We have been friends for so long it's kind of natural to get back in the room together," added Gontier in the statement revealing his return.

Meanwhile, Matt Walst, who will continue as lead vocalist, added, "It’s been so much fun and seamless making this record. Combining over 20 years of Three Days Grace and doing something that no band has ever done. I’m excited for the fans to hear it!"

three days grace 2024 press photo Three Days Grace / Photo by Matt Barnes loading...

A History of Three Days Grace and Adam Gontier

Having become one of the most successful rock bands over the course of three studio albums, Three Days Grace released their fourth studio album Transit of Venus on Oct. 2, 2012. But the group wasn't far into support of the record when Gontier revealed his plan to exit the band in January 2013. The announcement came weeks before the band's planned co-headline tour with Shinedown.

The group moved quickly to replace Gontier, pulling in My Darkest Days vocalist Matt Walst who is the brother of bassist Brad Walst to fill the void. In the aftermath of the split, Walst came on board full time and Three Days Grace continued their radio success over three more albums - Human, Outsider and Explosions.

Meanwhile, Gontier resurfaced with the band Saint Asonia that included Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. The group has issued two full length studio albums, as well as a pair of 2022 EPs and enjoyed continued steady radio play throughout their run as well.

In July of 2022, both Matt and Brad Walst were inducted into their high school's Hall of Honor along with fellow classmate Gontier. That seemed to open the doors of communication again.

READ MORE: Three Days Grace Members Reunite With Ex-Vocalist at High School Ceremony

By April 2023, fences appeared to be mended between Gontier and his former band when the singer appeared as a guest with Three Days Grace, performing "Never Too Late" and "Riot" during a show in Huntsville, Alabama.

Back in 2023, Gontier discussed reconnecting with his former Three Days Grace bandmates while guesting on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

"It felt great, man," Gontier told Chuck Armstrong. "It had been so long. The last year or so, we've been talking a lot about getting together, doing that sort of thing. It felt pretty amazing to sing a couple of songs onstage with those guys. It was a pretty awesome moment for sure."

"They came through Huntsville and I live in Nashville and they just asked if I wanted to come and get up onstage and do something," Gontier said. "Of course I agreed. It was a lot of fun. We haven't really been in the same room together in about 10 years—it was quite the experience for sure." Check out more of the chat below and revisit another recent Gontier Loudwire Nights appearance here.

What's Next for Three Days Grace?

As stated, the band has been working on new music for the better part of the past year. While no firm dates or details have been revealed about the new album, the announcement signifies that we're likely not far off from new music. Stay tuned for more Three Days Grace tour and album details as they become available.