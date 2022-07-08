Three Days Grace Members Reunite With Ex-Singer at ‘Powerful’ High School Event

Three Days Grace bassist Brad Walst says the reunion with former vocalist Adam Gontier was "powerful." Walst and current singer Matt Walst reconnected with Gontier during an induction ceremony at their old high school.

The three musicians were inducted into the Norwood District High School Hall of Honor in Norwood, Ontario, Canada. In an interview with 97.9 WGRD's Tommy Carroll, Brad Walst revealed that the high school has "been calling us for years. And, obviously, we've all had kind of different schedules, and Adam's been doing his thing and we've been doing our thing. And until recently, to be honest, we hadn't really spoked that much - we'd text and stuff."

Gontier left the band in 2013 and fans were stoked to see him and Walst together again. Gontier has moved back to the area and according to Walst, "we've all kind of been chatting and hanging out. Yeah, I called him and just said, 'They want the three of us'." Walst continued and said that everyone agreed and "it was pretty cool to see [our] high school, where you grew up...it's nice to be acknowledged."

When Walst texted Gontier, "You made the Hall of Fame" his response was, "Yup, straight B student." "But I think just having us together in that room was way more powerful, for sure. So it was a pretty cool feeling," Walst said.

Both Adam Gontier and Matt Walst posted about the induction on social media. Gontier posted a thank you to the high school for inducting the trio and congratulated all of the 2022 NDHS graduates alongside a shot of the trio on stage.

He also posted a picture walking down the halls of the school while holding his hand's son with some advice to his son and his younger self in the caption. Walst also thanked the school for inducting them and says he appreciates the love and support.

