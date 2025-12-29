The 13 Best Rock Songs of 2025 (Ranked)

As 2025 winds down, let's take a closer look at the 13 best rock songs of the year and count down to the best of the best. Earlier this year, we gave you the 51 Best Rock and Metal Songs of 2025 and we also shared with you that Mammoth's "The End" was our pick for the best rock song of the year. But how does everything else shape up? Let's find out.

This was a year in which we saw major returns from Linkin Park, Three Days Grace (with Adam Gontier) and Nine Inch Nails, each of whom made the cut with some of the best rock songs of 2025. It was a year where we got to hear one final new Ozzy song before his death. And it was a year in which a masked mystery band captured all of our imaginations and set social media on fire upon their arrival.

Two of the songs making the cut had video game ties, while a third was linked to a major motion picture soundtrack.

When reflecting on 2025, these are the songs that will always put us in that certain place and time reminding us of what the year was and how much it rocked.

So, let's scroll down and see where we ranked the 13 Best Rock Songs of 2025.

See how many of your favorite songs from this year made the list!

Contributions by Chuck Armstrong (CA), Jordan Blum (JB), Rob Carroll (RC), Chad Childers (CC), Joe DiVita (JD), John Hill (JH) and Lauryn Schaffner (LS). Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff