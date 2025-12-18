The 13 Best Metal Albums of 2025 (Ranked)

Here is Loudwire's ranking of the 13 best metal albums of 2025.

We've already anointed singled out this year's 51 best rock and metal albums of the year overall, but now it's time to get into the nitty gritty, cut things down even more and rank 'em.

This isn't just about personal favorites — we all know music is subjective and everyone has different tastes — but a genuine assessment of the front-to-back quality of the record, also factoring in where it sits compared to other albums within each artist's catalog and the type of statement it is making in the present day.

In 2025, we saw many of the decade's fastest-rising stars follow up their breakout releases. It's a pivotal moment in any ascending band's career as they aim to keep the momentum moving forward and match the hype.

Fortunately, the future is looking great as the new breed continues to heat up, but not without some fierce competition from some of metal's elders who sound wholly reinvigorated by what's happening in the present day.

See how we ranked this year's 13 best metal albums of the year directly below.

Contributions by Chuck Armstrong (CA), Jordan Blum (JB), Rob Carroll (RC), Chad Childers (CC), Joe DiVita (JD), John Hill (JH) and Lauryn Schaffner (LS). Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

