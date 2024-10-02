What Are Three Days Grace Teasing With Adam Gontier?

What are Three Days Grace teasing with former vocalist Adam Gontier?

The band just dropped a new teaser video that includes both their current vocalist Matt Walst and their former vocalist Adam Gontier, with the latter telling the former in a phone message, "Hey Matt, It's Adam .... uhhh, I'm just running a few minutes behind. but, uhh, I'll be at the studio soon, if you could just let everybody know. Alright man, bye."

A History of Three Days Grace and Adam Gontier

Having become one of the most successful rock bands over the course of three studio albums, Three Days Grace released their fourth studio album Transit of Venus on Oct. 2, 2012. But the group wasn't far into support of the record when Gontier revealed his plan to exit the band in January 2013. The announcement came weeks before the band's planned co-headline tour with Shinedown.

The group moved quickly to replace Gontier, pulling in My Darkest Days vocalist Matt Walst who is the brother of bassist Brad Walst to fill the void. In the aftermath of the split, Walst came on board full time and Three Days Grace continued their radio success over three more albums - Human, Outsider and Explosions.

Meanwhile, Gontier resurfaced with the band Saint Asonia that included Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. The group has issued two full length studio albums, as well as a pair of 2022 EPs and enjoyed continued steady radio play throughout their run as well.

In July of 2022, both Matt and Brad Walst were inducted into their high school's Hall of Honor along with fellow classmate Gontier. That seemed to open the doors of communication again.

By April 2023, fences appeared to be mended between Gontier and his former band when the singer appeared as a guest with Three Days Grace, performing "Never Too Late" and "Riot" during a show in Huntsville, Alabama.

So What Are Three Days Grace Teasing?

The band's tease certainly opens up a wide array of possibilities. It's notable that both Walst and Gontier are on the teaser recording given that both men have occupied the same position for the band. Gontier's message about meeting the guys in the studio suggests that some form of new music is probably in the works, but will it include both he and Walst on the song? Is it marking his return to the band or is this just a guest spot?

One other key piece of the teaser is the logo at the end. It's the band name with "2X" under it. Given that the group previously released an album titled One-X with Gontier, could they be revisiting arguably their most successful record in some form. One-X was issued in 2006, so it'd be a little early for an anniversary tour or reissue.

"2X" could also reference having both singers involved. It might also reference a second tenure for Gontier. The possibilities are wide open.

What Fans Are Saying

The response seems to be overwhelmingly positive.

"The return of the king," exclaimed one fan. "It's happening," buzzed another. "Bro what," asked one seemingly confused fan. "LFG," added another with a series of goat emojis.

See some of the reactions below.

Whatever it may be, stay tuned as an announcement appears to be pending.