Singer Adam Gontier reunited with Three Days Grace onstage in Huntsville, Alabama last night (April 19) to perform two classic songs from their hit 2006 album One-X.

Gontier, who split with the group in 2013, has been fronting Saint Asonia for the last eight years and just launched the new project Diviidedby. In Huntsville, he took the stage with his former band for the final two songs of their 10-song set as Three Days Grace's tour opening for Shinedown stopped at the Probst Arena at the Von Braun Center.

"Soooo we did a thing," writes Three Days Grace on Instagram, sharing a celebratory photo of the band with Gontier.

As seen in the fan-filmed footage further down the page, Gontier performed "Riot" and "Never Too Late" with Three Days Grace to close out the night and it was surely a huge surprise for all in attendance.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, fans love everything about it.

As for whether or not this is the beginning of something bigger, that remains to be seen. Last summer, however, Gontier did tease that a reunion was "likely."

Three Days Grace will continue supporting last year's Explosions album on the road (see the rest of their dates with Shinedown and From Ashes to New here and get tickets for that tour at this location).

Saint Asonia, meawnhile, just wrapped up a tour with Theory of a Deadman and Skillet with more dates on the books, the next being April 11 at the Fiesta Oyster Bake in San Antonio, Texas. Visit the band's website to see all the upcoming stops and watch the music video for "Devastate," taken from last year's Extrovert EP below as well.

Three Days Grace, "Riot" — Live With Adam Gontier (April 19, 2023)

Three Days Grace, "Never Too Late" — Live With Adam Gontier (April 19, 2023)

Three Days Grace Setlist — April 19, 2023 (via setlist.fm)

01. "So Called Life"

02. "Animal I Have Become"

03. "Home"

04. "Pain"

05. "Break"

06. "The Mountain"

07. "Painkiller"

08. "I Hate Everything About You"

09. "Never Too Late" (with Adam Gontier)

10. "Riot" (with Adam Gontier)

Saint Asonia, "Devastate" Music Video

