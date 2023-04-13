The 2000s gave us a lot where rock music is concerned. It was an era that started off with nu-metal dominating the music world, while pop punk also enjoyed a surge at the top of the decade, garage rock had a breakthrough and emo dominated the mid-part of the decade.

It was a decade that saw the emergence of Linkin Park, 3 Doors Down, Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach, Disturbed, Three Days Grace, Evanescence, Five Finger Death Punch, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Panic! at the Disco, The Killers and The Strokes just to name a few. It was a decade that provided us with the supergroups Audioslave and Velvet Revolver, and we also got the return of Alice in Chains.

Plus, a number of hot '90s acts kept their momentum going through the next decade as well. Korn, Blink-182, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam and Tool all made their presence felt.

So join us as we take a trip back through time to revisit the 66 Best Rock Songs of the 2000s below.

The 66 Best Rock Songs of the 2000s: 2000-2009 The 21st century started off rocking.

PLAYLIST: 2000s Rock Deep Cuts

