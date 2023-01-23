Shinedown Book 2023 U.S. Tour With Three Days Grace + From Ashes to New

There should be some great rock 'n' roll and a little bit of friendly chart-watching rivalry this spring when Shinedown hit the road with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.

The chart-topping rockers Shinedown just announced their "The Revolutions Live" trek which will kick off on April 3 in Saginaw, Michigan, with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New serving as support on the run.

For the past few years, Shinedown and Three Days Grace have been engaged in a chart battle for most No. 1 songs on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart. Shinedown pulled ahead with their 17th No. 1 with "Planet Zero" early last year, then added their 18th, "Daylight," later in the year. Three Days Grace are right on their heels with "Lifetime" becoming their 17th chart-topper also last year. And as both bands have new albums to support, the chart battle should generate a little friendly rivalry during the run.

Shinedown's latest from their Planet Zero album, "Dead Don't Die," just arrived with a Lewis Carter-directed video that can be seen below, while Three Days Grace most recently released their third Explosions album single, "I Am the Weapon."

From Ashes to New, meanwhile, saw their Retaliators soundtrack song "The Retaliators (21 Bullets)" hit No. 15 on the Mainstream Rock chart last year, with the song "Until We Break" featuring Memphis May Fire's Matty Mullins being their most recent offering.

As for the upcoming trek, the "Revolutions Live" tour will play 21 stops along the way. All cities, dates and venues are listed at the bottom of this post. The public on-sale for tickets is this Friday (Jan. 27) at 10AM local time through LiveNation.com. There will also be various pre-sales going on ahead of Friday, starting tomorrow (Jan. 24) through Thursday (Jan. 26). You can visit Shinedown's website for additional ticketing info.

Shinedown, "Dead Don't Die"

Shinedown / Three Days Grace / From Ashes To New 2023 "The Revolutions Live" Tour Dates

April 3 – Saginaw, Mich @ The Dow Event Center

April 4 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

April 7 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Total Mortgage Arena

April 8 – State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

April 10 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 12 – Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena

April 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

April 17 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

April 19 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

April 21 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

April 22 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane's River Center

April 24 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

April 25 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 27 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 29 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

April 30 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 3 – Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

May 6 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

May 7 – Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

May 9 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 7 – 10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway *^

*Festival, no Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New

^Not a Live Nation & FPC Live Produced Date

