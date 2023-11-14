Staind Book 2024 ‘Tailgate Tour’ With Seether, Saint Asonia + Tim Montana

Staind just keep adding to their 2024 touring, revealing a brief spring run dubbed "The Tailgate Tour" that will find them sharing stages with Seether, Saint Asonia and promising newcomer Tim Montana.

The 11-date run is primarily taking place in the Midwestern and Eastern U.S., kicking off on April 22 in Brandon, Mississippi. The trek wraps just a few weeks later on May 15 in Pelham, Alabama. All of the cities, dates and venues can be seen below.

“I’m really looking forward to being back on the road with my good friends Seether, Tim Montana and Saint Asonia,” says lead vocalist Aaron Lewis. “It’s going to be a great time.”

For Staind, this is the continuation of the band's reunion which recently yielded their first studio album in 12 years, Confessions of the Fallen. The group's latest single, "Here & Now," recently cracked the Top 5 at Active Rock radio.

Tickets for the run will be available starting with the artist pre-sale this Wednesday (Nov. 15) at 10AM local time, with additional pre-sales taking place this week ahead of the general public on-sale launch on Friday (Nov. 17) at 12N local time. Visit Staind's website for additional ticketing info.

Staind / Seether / Saint Asonia / Tim Montana 2024 Tour Dates

April 22 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 23 - Franklin, Tenn. @FirstBank Amphitheater (on-sale date TBD)

April 30 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 1 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

May 5 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 7 - Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 9 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 11 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 12 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 14 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 15 - Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

