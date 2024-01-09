Here are more than 20 big rock and metal albums turning 10 in 2024.

For a lot of us, some of these albums still feel pretty fresh and it's hard to believe they're all going to be a decade old this year.

Of course, there's plenty of big veterans names such as Slipknot and Foo Fighters here, but there are also quite a lot of acts who were relative newcomers, rising through the ranks. It's remarkable to see how far the likes of Beartooth, Avatar, Babymetal and many more have come, cementing the notion that heavy music has been trending in a positive direction these last 10 years.

It was a year of change as well with Alissa White-Gluz being hand-picked by Angela Gossow as her successor in Arch Enemy and we got the first Slipknot album without Joey Jordison and Paul Gray.

What Else Happened in 2014

In 2014, Jay Leno said goodbye as the host of late night TV's The Tonight Show while Stephen Colbert wrapped up his role on The Colbert Report. The now classic superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy was released, experiencing overwhelming success at the box office.

In pop music, Pharrell Williams' "Happy" dominated and, 10 years later, that song is probably still stuck in your head, whether you like it or not.

And aside from new music in rock and metal, our community lost two big figures: Wayne Static (Static-X) and Dave Brockie aka Oderus Urungus (GWAR).

The Biggest Albums Turning 10 in 2024 They might still feel pretty new, but these albums are all going to be a decade old in 2014. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita