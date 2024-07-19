The concert industry is alive and well, with 20 new rock and metal tours announced this past week. In addition, you'll also find a number of festivals, residencies and specialty shows for bands booked as well.

This week, we saw new tour legs added for such name acts as The Black Crowes, Highly Suspect, Dirty Honey, Steel Panther and the co-headlining bill of The Used and Taking Back Sunday.

We also saw Pixies' Frank Black announce a special run of dates revisiting his '90s classic solo record Teenager of the Year. British Lion booked a rare West Coast trip, and Queensryche are revisiting two early era releases on an upcoming run.

Plus, you've got new info of the 2024 SEMA Fest and 2025's Hell's Heroes Festival.

Find out who's playing where and when and start lining up your concert going experiences with our tour guide announcements from the past week below.

The Black Crowes

Tour Dates: Sept. 28 - Feb. 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Frank Black

Tour Dates: Jan. 15 - Feb. 1, 2025

Support Acts: None Listed.

Notes: Frank Black will be performing his Teenager of the Year album in full.

Blessed Black / Faerie Ring

Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - 19

Support Acts: None Listed

British Lion

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - 10

Support Acts: None Listed

Brujeria

Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 11; Sept. 12-27

Support Acts: Tribal Glaze, Cancer Christ

Burial Oath

Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 6

Support Acts: Ofstingan

Crowbar

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 29

Support Acts: Morbid Visions

Dirty Honey

Tour Dates: Sept. 13 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: The Band Feel

Green Lung

Tour Dates: Sept. 13 - 21

Support Acts: Castle Rat

Helmet

Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 5

Support Acts: Local H

Highly Suspect

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 13

Support Acts: Dead Society

Ingested

Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - Oct. 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Massive Attack

Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Miss May I

Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Queensryche

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 16

Support Acts: Jared James Nichols

Notes: The band will play their self-titled 1983 EP and the full-length follow-up The Warning in full.

Steel Panther

Tour Dates: Nov. 20 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Theory of a Deadman

Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 23

Support Acts: Cory Marks

The Used / Taking Back Sunday

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - 24

Support Acts: RAUE, Thera

Vended

Tour Dates: Sept. 1 - Oct. 16

Support Acts: Wristmeetrazor, Lie

Zeal & Ardor

Tour Dates: Nov. 23 - Dec. 18

Support Acts: Gaerea

Also of Note:

* Due to overwhelming demand, Eagles have added four more shows to their Las Vegas residency at The Sphere. The shows will take place Jan. 17-18 and 24-25.

* SEMA Fest returns to Las Vegas Nov. 8 at the Convention Center, with Cage the Elephant, Sublime, Fitz and the Tantrums and Petey set to perform.

* The daily lineups for the 2024 Marcus King Band Family Reunion are set. The group will be joined by Band of Horses, Nikki Lane, Ethan Regan, Darby Wilcox and Britti on Aug. 24. with The Avett Brothers, a Marcus King and Friends set, Sierra Ferrell, Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Kashus Culpepper and Barrett playing Aug. 25. It all goes down at the CCHB Amphitheatre in Simsponville, South Carolina.

* The first wave of bands have been announced for the 2025 Hell's Heroes Festival taking place March 20-22 at Houston's White Oak Music Hall. Crimson Glory, Cavalera, Coroner, S.A. Slayer, Absu, Sadus, Onslaught, Hellripper, Crypt Sermon, Zemial, Sabire, Hour of 13 and The Night Eternal have all signed on.

* Whitechapel have announced a special "Tennessee Takeover" with three year-end shows Dec. 19 at Chattanooga's The Signal, Dec. 20 at Nashville's Marathon Music Works and Dec. 21 at Knoxville's The Mill and Mine. Sanguisugabogg, PeelingFlesh and Gates To Hell will provide support.

