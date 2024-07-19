20 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 12-18, 2024)
The concert industry is alive and well, with 20 new rock and metal tours announced this past week. In addition, you'll also find a number of festivals, residencies and specialty shows for bands booked as well.
This week, we saw new tour legs added for such name acts as The Black Crowes, Highly Suspect, Dirty Honey, Steel Panther and the co-headlining bill of The Used and Taking Back Sunday.
We also saw Pixies' Frank Black announce a special run of dates revisiting his '90s classic solo record Teenager of the Year. British Lion booked a rare West Coast trip, and Queensryche are revisiting two early era releases on an upcoming run.
Plus, you've got new info of the 2024 SEMA Fest and 2025's Hell's Heroes Festival.
Find out who's playing where and when and start lining up your concert going experiences with our tour guide announcements from the past week below.
The Black Crowes
Tour Dates: Sept. 28 - Feb. 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Frank Black
Tour Dates: Jan. 15 - Feb. 1, 2025
Support Acts: None Listed.
Notes: Frank Black will be performing his Teenager of the Year album in full.
Ticketing Info
Blessed Black / Faerie Ring
Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
British Lion
Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - 10
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Brujeria
Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 11; Sept. 12-27
Support Acts: Tribal Glaze, Cancer Christ
Ticketing Info
Burial Oath
Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 6
Support Acts: Ofstingan
Ticketing Info
Crowbar
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 29
Support Acts: Morbid Visions
Ticketing Info
Dirty Honey
Tour Dates: Sept. 13 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: The Band Feel
Ticketing Info
Green Lung
Tour Dates: Sept. 13 - 21
Support Acts: Castle Rat
Ticketing Info
Helmet
Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 5
Support Acts: Local H
Ticketing Info
Highly Suspect
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 13
Support Acts: Dead Society
Ticketing Info
Ingested
Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Massive Attack
Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Miss May I
Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Queensryche
Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: Jared James Nichols
Notes: The band will play their self-titled 1983 EP and the full-length follow-up The Warning in full.
Ticketing Info
Steel Panther
Tour Dates: Nov. 20 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Theory of a Deadman
Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 23
Support Acts: Cory Marks
Ticketing Info
The Used / Taking Back Sunday
Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - 24
Support Acts: RAUE, Thera
Ticketing Info
Vended
Tour Dates: Sept. 1 - Oct. 16
Support Acts: Wristmeetrazor, Lie
Ticketing Info
Zeal & Ardor
Tour Dates: Nov. 23 - Dec. 18
Support Acts: Gaerea
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Due to overwhelming demand, Eagles have added four more shows to their Las Vegas residency at The Sphere. The shows will take place Jan. 17-18 and 24-25.
Ticketing Info
* SEMA Fest returns to Las Vegas Nov. 8 at the Convention Center, with Cage the Elephant, Sublime, Fitz and the Tantrums and Petey set to perform.
Ticketing Info
* The daily lineups for the 2024 Marcus King Band Family Reunion are set. The group will be joined by Band of Horses, Nikki Lane, Ethan Regan, Darby Wilcox and Britti on Aug. 24. with The Avett Brothers, a Marcus King and Friends set, Sierra Ferrell, Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Kashus Culpepper and Barrett playing Aug. 25. It all goes down at the CCHB Amphitheatre in Simsponville, South Carolina.
Ticketing Info
* The first wave of bands have been announced for the 2025 Hell's Heroes Festival taking place March 20-22 at Houston's White Oak Music Hall. Crimson Glory, Cavalera, Coroner, S.A. Slayer, Absu, Sadus, Onslaught, Hellripper, Crypt Sermon, Zemial, Sabire, Hour of 13 and The Night Eternal have all signed on.
Ticketing Info
* Whitechapel have announced a special "Tennessee Takeover" with three year-end shows Dec. 19 at Chattanooga's The Signal, Dec. 20 at Nashville's Marathon Music Works and Dec. 21 at Knoxville's The Mill and Mine. Sanguisugabogg, PeelingFlesh and Gates To Hell will provide support.
Ticketing Info
