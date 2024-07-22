Slash Mourns Loss of 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter, Cancels Shows

Slash is mourning the loss of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, and canceled a handful of his upcoming S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour shows in light of the news.

Knight was the daughter of Meegan Hodges, Slash's partner since 2015. The Guns N' Roses guitarist shared a post canceling a couple of performances on his social media yesterday (July 21) citing "unforeseen circumstances."

Late last night, Slash and Hodges shared a statement confirming that Knight died on July 19. She was 25 years old. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, Calif. on July 19, 2024," the post reads.

"Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

"Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. Love you all so much," Susan Holmes McKagan, wife of Duff McKagan, commented on the post.

"There are no words. Sending absolutely all of my love and hugs and condolences and support to you guys," Guns N' Roses keyboardist Melissa Reese wrote.

"So Sorry Meegan and Slash. May God Bless and Keep Lucy Bleu Sending Love & Light Zakk & Barbaranne," Zakk Wylde's wife Barbaranne added.

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour shows that have been canceled include July 22 in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 24 in Interlochen, Mich., July 25 in Huber Heights, Ohio and July 27 in Windsor, Ontario. Refunds will be given to fans who purchased tickets to the aforementioned performances.

As of now, the tour is expected to resume on July 28 in Toronto.

Loudwire sends our condolences to Knight's loved ones. Rest In Peace. See a photo of Knight and Hodges below.