Win a Slash ‘Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival’ + ‘Orgy of the Damned’ Vinyl Package

Here's your chance to win Slash's electrifying new Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival on vinyl along with Orgy of the Damned, Slash's blues-centric album that spawned the traveling festival tour. These latest vinyl offerings come to you courtesy of Loudwire Nights, adding to the ongoing Loudwire Record Club.

Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival was captured live at the Mission Ballroom in Denver on July 17, 2024 during Slash's all-star blues tour.under the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival moniker. The acronym stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality, N' Tolerance for those interested. This live set has a Nov. 7 street date as is available to order, but you can also enter to win vinyl versions of both the live album and Slash's Orgy of the Damned record as well.

Recently appearing on the Loudwire Nights radio show, Slash beamed about the experience of capturing the live album.

"I love the spontaneity of [it]. As a kid, when I first started buying records in earnest for myself, I always bought people's live records first because that was always my favorite way to really get to know a band — to hear what their live presentation was all about," said the guitarist.

He calls his set a "raw, fly by the seat of your pants, live rock and roll thing" and adds "I think live is the best vehicle for blues. I think even in the studio, anytime you're listening to a blues record, it should just be a live recording of one take without any embellishments. Blues is really about that kind of raw, in-the-moment soul and sort of passion and what happens when you emote in that moment."

Check out more of the chat below.

Slash launched promotion of the live album by delivering the live version of his cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well" with his Slash's Blues Ball band (Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis, Tash Neal, Johnny Griparic and Michael Jerome). Together, they take on blues standards and rock staples from the likes of Howlin' Wolf, Booker T & the MG's, Freddie King, The Temptations, Hoyt Axton, Robert Johnson, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Elmore James, Bob Dylan and more.

READ MORE: Slash Says New Guns N' Roses Album 'Is Coming'

So how do you get these two amazing Slash records? We'll be picking three winners to receive both the Live At S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival and Orgy of the Damned albums on vinyl. Simply use the entry form below to provide your contact details and if your name is chosen, we'll reach out to you on how to receive the albums. But you'll want to make sure to enter soon as this contest ends on Monday, Nov. 10.

And just this programming reminder. Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.