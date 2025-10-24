Slash Voices Concern Over Guns N’ Roses Potentially Playing Las Vegas’ Sphere

The Sphere in Las Vegas has hosted some of the biggest acts in the music world providing a different kind of live music presentation, but Slash is not sure that it's one that's meant for Guns N' Roses.

There's been plenty of speculation of late about Guns N' Roses next touring move. But the guitarist shared his concerns about The Sphere when it was brought up during a recent appearance on Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM show.

What Does Slash Think About Guns N' Roses Possibly Playing The Sphere?

The guitarist confessed that he has attended a show at The Sphere yet, despite all the positive buzz about the venue's visual capabilities to provide a different kind of show. So far, acts such as U2, Phish, Eagles and Dead and Company have held residencies there, with No Doubt set to take over The Sphere for shows in 2026.

"Everything that I've seen, or most everything that I've seen of it, looks amazing,' shared the guitarist, who then told Trunk about his biggest concern.

"I'm real trepidatious about playing there, because… It's a great visual show. I think that in almost every case for a band, it becomes a visual show as opposed to seeing a rock and roll show. So there's that," shared Slash.

The guitarist also shared that he had spoken to Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh about playing the venue as they continue to add more Sphere shows. But he adds, "[My concern] is that it's not really sort of rock and roll friendly, the way that it's set up. So it's just one of those things where it seems like a really cool thing and conceptually there's probably a lot of cool things that you could do, but I don't think it would be the right environment for a proper rock and roll show."

That said, Slash is open to seeing what happens once a heavy rock or metal band utilizes the space. The conversation with Trunk turned to Metallica potentially playing the Vegas venue, with Slash commenting, "I could see them doing it because I can imagine them… Because you have to prepare your mind to put on not just a band performance, but 50 percent of what you're doing is going to be the projection, or whatever you call that — the outer wall [laughs], what you're putting on as content. And so that is something that's gonna be the main focus of your show and the main focus of what everybody's gonna be looking at. And so you have to sort of getting to that mindset and I think that's hard for us to go that far into it. But we'll see. Maybe down the road."

Guns N' Roses in 2025 and 2026

While The Sphere doesn't appear to be in their immediate future, Guns N' Roses are currently in the midst of a South American tour. Dates are currently booked through Nov. 8 in Mexico City and ticketing info can be found through the band's website.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Shut Down Rumors After Technical Difficulties at Argentina Show

No dates have been announced yet for 2026. But earlier this month, Slash also shared that work continues on a new Guns N' Roses album. In speaking with Guitar World (via Rolling Stone), the guitarist shared, "There’s so much material at this point — it’s a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it."

“But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, ‘We’re going to take this time, and we’re going to do this.’ Every time we’ve done that, it falls apart.”

“So it’s coming," he assured. “It’ll just happen when it happens.”